Jonathan Bailey's 'Wicked' Castmates Congratulate Him On Being Named 'Sexiest Man Alive' With Sweet Video

Hear ye, hear ye! People magazine has spoken, and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey made history on Monday as the first openly gay man to be named their "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2025.
Whether he's the charming Fiyero destined to become a scarecrow in Wicked: For Good or wooing maidens as the eldest Bridgerton brother, Jonathan Bailey is nothing short of a rare find, much like an antidote straight out of Jurassic World: Rebirth.
The folks at People were so confident in their choice, they even pointed it out on the cover of the issue:
"Wicked-ly handsome and oh-so-charming. We know, we nailed it."
And viewers were not shy about voicing their approval of the decision.
The Wicked and Wicked: For Good cast loudly voiced their approval, as well.
But the fun did not stop there.
To further celebrate their fellow cast member, everyone donned white t-shirts with various photographs of Bailey printed on them, creating a compilation video of their love and support.
The video included director Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum.
Goldblum, who was voted "Sexiest Man Alive" by Glamour for their November 2025 issue, was full of compliments.
"Sexiest man alive, I don't know about on this planet, but maybe in the solar system, the universe, the multiverse..."
Grande congratulated Bailey but was quick to call him just as beautiful on the inside.
"You're the kindest and most brilliant and beautiful inside, as well."
You can watch the video here:
Wicked fans loved the tributes, especially the matching t-shirts.
It's already a cool experience to be recognized like this, but it's even better knowing there's a team as passionate as this backing you up.
Bailey was best known last year for his roles as Fiyero in Wicked and Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth. In the coming days, he will grace us with his presence on the screen again, first reprising his role in Wicked: For Good, and later as the eldest brother in the beloved series Bridgerton.