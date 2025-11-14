Skip to content

Something Finally Clicked In Joe Rogan's Head About Trump's Election Claims—And His Realization Is Going Viral

MAGA Pastor Slammed Over His Callous Reaction To Churches Donating To 'Single Mother Wh*res'

Steven Anderson
@sanderson1611/X

Steven Anderson, a MAGA pastor in Phoenix, Arizona, sparked backlash after tweeting his displeasure over churches donating to single mothers instead of "godly Christians."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 14, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Self-professed MAGA Pastor Steven Anderson of the Faithful Word Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona, took to X on Monday to post something in line with MAGA values.

Values aligned with Jesus Christ, Anderson's Lord and Savior?

Not so much.

The professional hatemonger labeled single mothers "whores" and "fornicators" and called their children "bastards."

Pastor Anderson wrote:

"I would be pissed if I donated to a church & found out that they were giving the Lord’s money to ‘single mother’ whores. I would want it to go to the Lord’s work or toward helping godly Christians who are in need."

The Evangelical Christian leader of Faithful Word Baptist Church added:

"Churches should not be funding fornicators and their bastards."

@sanderson1611/X

What would Jesus do (WWJD)?

According to anyone who even skimmed the New Testament, Jesus would definitely not do that. But according to many MAGA minions and Christian nationalists, Anderson's message aligns with the ones promoted by MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's White House and Project 2025.

People noted that hate and a lack of basic human decency have become synonymous with Christian nationalism and Evangelical Christian pastors. Misogyny and racism are more prevalent in the messaging than love or compassion.

Maybe "not all Evangelical Christians," but certainly the loudest ones and without visible internal pushback.

@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram



Timothy Cross/Facebook


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram

People found Anderson's biblical knowledge severely lacking.

@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram



Timothy Cross/Facebook


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram



@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram



@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram

People wondered why Anderson didn't address the fathers of these children.

In Anderson's world, all single mothers are the result of extramarital sex, not divorce or death, but even if it were, what about the fathers? Why no hate for them in his post?

@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram

It turns out Anderson has been in the news for his own misdeeds.

The 44-year-old father of twelve has been accused of extreme physical abuse by four of his children—those old enough to leave his custody. The remaining eight are minors who are homeschooled.

In a September 29, 2024 sermon, Anderson said that even if all the child abuse allegations were true, the beatings were "biblically justified." In the same sermon, Anderson stated a husband beating his wife is also biblically justified.

@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


Timothy Cross/Facebook


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram


Timothy Cross/Facebook


@phoenixnewtimes/Instagram

The United Kingdom's Home Secretary Amber Rudd labeled Anderson "unconducive to the public good" when he was banned from entering Britain.

Anderson has been banned from more than 30 countries, including every English-speaking developed country other than the United States and most English-speaking African countries.

