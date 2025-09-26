Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Spent 8 Days In Jail After Believing The Rapture Was Coming

The rapture was in the news again thanks to another prediction for the date of its occurrence.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, the rapture is an event that precedes the return of Jesus Christ according to some interpretations of First Thessalonians chapter 4 verses 13-17 and First Corinthians chapter 15 verses 51-52 by (mostly) American Evangelicals.

It is their belief that before the Second Coming, all living and dead true believers will be physically pulled into the air to meet with Jesus on his way down to Earth, then ascend to heaven before a period of "trials and tribulations" begin for those left behind.

Kirk Cameron did a whole series of B movies about those unfortunate souls.

Anyway, South African Joshua Mhlakela—who has repeatedly said he's not a minister—had a dream back in 2018 wherein Jesus told him that The Rapture was slated for September 23-24, 2025. As with prior predictions, news got out—this time thanks to Mhlakela's viral TikTok video about his dream—and people who deemed themselves worthy got prepared to take flight.

However, comedian and TV talk show host Sherri Shepherd wasn't among those getting their affairs in order in anticipation of departure—this time. Based on a prior prediction, Shepherd did what some people did between learning of Mhlakela's dream and Tuesday: sell or give away their possessions and businesses, liquidate and donate their assets, and quit their jobs.

Shepherd told her audience:

"They told us to get our house in order. And I said, ‘Why? I’m not going to need a house where I am going. I don’t need those worldly possessions.'"

"I didn’t pay my bills. I didn’t pay my taxes. I did not pay my traffic tickets because why would I pay anything when the world’s about to end?"

"My [vehicle] registration had been expired for two years. I had seriously $10,000 worth of unpaid moving violations."

You can watch her share her story here:

youtu.be

Shepherd added how her rapture prep experience ended:

"I went to jail for eight days and, because I fell for the rapture, I became a hardened criminal."



"Believe in the rapture. I believe it was coming."

"But this one, I didn’t fall for the okeydoke. Because I have been through this before."

The earliest and among the most famous recorded predictions of the rapture was by Baptist preacher William Miller.

The New York minister predicted the return of Christ on October 22, 1844, leading tens of thousands of his followers—called Millerites—to sell their possessions in preparation.

When October 22, 1844 came and went with no Second Coming, his prediction was dubbed the "Great Disappointment."

While many modern Evangelical leaders make bank on apocalyptic prophecy, the practice is frowned on by other members and denominations of the Christian faith.

They cite Matthew chapter 24 verse 36 wherein Jesus stated concerning His Second Coming:

"Concerning that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels of heaven, nor the Son, but the Father only."

For them, those who claim to be able to predict the date of Christ's return must be wrong by the word of Christ.

Whatever Christian faction is correct in their interpretation of the Bible's message about the end of life as we know it on Earth, one thing is clear.

September 23-24, 2025 wasn't it.