Gay Influencer Has Iconic Reaction After Woman Asks Him To Take Care Of Her Dog When She's Raptured

This week has had its high points and low points, but one thing is for certain: things did not end up as high in the hemisphere as some dedicated Evangelicals expected, given their now-viral belief that the rapture was coming on Tuesday, September 23.
After a South African evangelical pastor predicted back in June that the rapture, which is supposed to be the time when the most faithful Christians will ascend prior to the dark end times, Christians became dedicated to planning for the end they were sure was imminent.
For many, this meant selling possessions, saying final goodbyes, and even quitting their jobs and selling their homes, but for one woman, her focus was on who would watch her dog after she ascended.
Misha Brown is a popular gay social media influencer who shares inspiring, funny, emotional, and sometimes heated stories about women's and LGBTQ+ rights and just being a good human being.
After following Brown for some time, the woman decided that he was the perfect person to possibly take care of her dog, never considering his beliefs about the rapture or the fact that many people believe in their pets going to Heaven, too.
The woman wrote:
"Hey Misha, I really love your videos, and I know how much you love your dogs. I don't know if you [have] seen or heard about how the Rapture is happening this week, but I live in Waco, only about one hour from you."
" I was wondering if we could meet up, and you could take care of my dog, Abigail, while I meet our Heavenly Father?"
Brown was shocked by the implications of her message.
"Ma'am, did you just straight up tell me to my face that I'm not worthy of getting Raptured, so I should take care of your dog?"
The woman did not see an issue with what she had inquired.
"Oh [Misha], don't be sensitive. I just thought I'd ask because you joke around too much about things that are serious to God."
"[You're] funny and have a good heart, but you don't give me the vibe that you've submitted to God."
"That's why I thought you'd be good to care for Abigail."
Brown was shocked by her comments.
"So you're saying I'm H**l's designated dog sitter..."
"I'm sincerely sorry that you've allowed a man and the social media algorithm to make you believe this is happening, but on Wednesday when you're still here, feel free to unfollow me, because you're being rude."
The woman did not respond to Brown's message or offer him an apology for her comments.
But she did post a photo to her Stories of an anonymous woman holding a black mug.
The mug read:
"Today is a perfectly good day for the Rapture."
Brown commented on the Story:
"Safe travels."
After the rapture did not transpire according to the South African pastor's prediction, the woman remained insistent that there were more plans in the works—and lashed out at Brown.
She messaged him:
"I just know you have something smug to say, but the joke is on you, because this was just a test from God to see if we are ready and prepared for when the Rapture really does come."
"I can lay my head down at night knowing I will be going."
She concluded with, "Still unfollowing you."
The woman kept her promise and proceeded to unfollow Brown and block him, as well.
Brown shared the full interaction on Instagram with the conversation included in the gallery slides.
"I guess that Rapture didn’t happen."
"Girl moved that goal post immediately and then blocked me."
"Anyway, this was a fun series, despite her passing judgment on me. Praying for Abigail."
Some could not fathom not planning on taking their pets with them.
Others insisted that she was not practicing a positive and loving Christianity.
Everyone has their own beliefs, and while not everyone believed the rapture was coming this week, there are still many who believe that it will come someday. Seriously, though, what about the pets?