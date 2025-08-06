Gay TikToker Tears Up After Receiving Heartfelt Message From Childhood Bully 20 Years Later

We all make mistakes, and for most of them, a genuine apology and attempt to do better will make up for them. But sometimes, we make mistakes that even an apology will not make up for.

Still, there are other things, like being bullied, where being apologized to would really help us heal. But for most of us, those well-earned apologies will never come.

TikToker and podcaster Misha Brown, who's well-known for his positive content and advocacy, recently received the apology we all vicariously want and need.

Looking emotional, Brown explained:

"I just got a message from a guy who used to bully me in high school. Here's what he said:"

"'Hey man, I just felt like I needed to tell you that I'm sorry I was a damn jerk back in school. Really, I'm sorry. But I've been following what you've done lately, and it's really cool. I'm proud of you. You're, like, really helping people."

"The reason I wanted to tell you all this is I've got a son now. He's 15, and he told me he's gay. Man, all I thought about when he told me that was I hope people are nicer to him than I was to you."

"It makes me feel proud to be his dad, and hopefully that makes up for something."

"Keep it up, dude."

Teary-eyed, Brown was grateful for the message.

"Uh, yeah, I would say that makes up for something, and I told him as much."

"But wow, what a cool feeling to get that moment."

"I guess people can change, everybody."

You can watch the video here:

Some TikTokers commended the former bully for giving a real apology.

Others were grateful to see that people can change if they put in the work.

While it's terrible that Brown was bullied in the first place, it's incredible that his high school bully later took responsibility, looked at his behavior, and decided to do better, starting with this heartfelt apology.

It's clear that he knows it's time to step up and be there for his son, and the best way to do that is to atone for the past mistakes that he hopes will never happen to his son.