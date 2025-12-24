Skip to content

MTG Likens Trump To 'Evil People' For Trying To Block The Epstein Files After Latest Horrifying Revelation

Clip Of Charlie Kirk Saying Nicki Minaj Isn't A 'Good Role Model' Resurfaces After Her Appearance At MAGA Conference

Screenshot of Charlie Kirk; Nicki Minaj
Charlie Kirk/YouTube; Caylo Seals/Getty Images

After rapper Nicki Minaj's appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend, a clip of the conservative organization's late founder Charlie Kirk saying she isn't a "good role model" resurfaced.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 24, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

After rapper Nicki Minaj's appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend, people couldn't help but point out the absurdity of her appearance after a clip of the conservative organization's late founder Charlie Kirk saying she isn't a "good role model" resurfaced.

Kirk was assassinated at a college event in September. He has been celebrated by the far-right since and his widow Erika Kirk—now Turning Point USA's CEO—featured Minaj onstage for a conversation about the newly-MAGA performer's conservative beliefs.

But the late Kirk would not have been particularly happy about this and was caught on video saying the following about Minaj during an April 2024 event:

“Right now, black culture is being held captive by influences, songs and role models." ...
"I mean, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B … I don’t think that’s a good role model for eighteen-year-old black girls. I don’t.”

You can hear what Kirk said in the video below.

That's a far cry from what Kirk's widow said about Minaj after laughing off a massive faux pas Minaj made when she described Vice President JD Vance as an "assassin."

She fawned over Minaj, saying:

"I love this woman. She’s an amazing woman … words are words, but I know her heart. It doesn’t even matter.”

People couldn't help but point out how ridiculous the whole thing was considering what Kirk had said about Minaj when he was still alive.



During her Turning Point USA appearance, Minaj said conservatives are "the cool kids," saying she doesn't think about any backlash she's faced since shifting to the far-right. She claimed leftists are actually the problem, saying "the other people, they’re the ones who are disgruntled, but really they’re just disgruntled with themselves.”

While those words sound like something the late Kirk would have approved of, we must remember that Kirk was an avowed white supremacist who resented the existence of the Civil Rights Act and derided the intelligence of Black women.

They don't actually like you, Nicki.

