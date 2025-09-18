Eric Trump Roasted After Claiming President Trump Saw Charlie Kirk As A 'Second Son'

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump was mocked after he told the New York Post that his father saw the late far-right activist Charlie Kirk as a "second son." Quite a statement considering Eric has two brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump, and Eric is the...second born. Whoops!
Eric said his father and Kirk, who was assassinated last week, first became acquainted a decade ago when Kirk pitched his organization, Turning Point USA, as a viable resource to court young voters. Indeed, Kirk's involvement proved fruitful, as young conservative men helped the future president win his first term, to say nothing of his second.
As a result of Kirk's efforts, Eric said, Kirk "became obviously dear friends with" Trump, adding:
“He [Kirk] became … probably a second son to my father. He fought beside us. I was on that stage with him a hundred times. I mean, he was an amazing person."
Eric got roasted immediately for seeming to forget that he is, in fact, Donald Trump's second son.
Eric Trump also addressed Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University last week, as well as the two unsuccessful attempts last year on his father's life, events he blamed on left-wing extremists.
He said:
“I always talk about the law of unintended consequences in the world, and they made the biggest mistake of their life. They tried to do it to my father in Butler, they tried to do it to him on a golf course — now they did it to Charlie."
“And you have the law of unintended consequences and they wonder why … we won every swing state. They wonder why we won the popular vote. They wonder why they just lost an entire generation — who, by the way, is going to be voting for generations."
“It’s all because of the insanity that no one can get behind."
Contrary to what Eric might say, data analyzed by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, the University of Maryland, and the National Institute of Justice determined that the overwhelming majority of acts of political violence and terrorism were committed by the far-right.
Moreover, Kirk's killer was radicalized through the same avenues as other far-right men, having more in common with Kirk despite the Trump administration's insistence that leftists bear responsibility for Kirk's murder.