Eric Trump Blasted After Claiming That His Father And The MAGA Movement Are 'Saving God'

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump was called out after he, promoting his new book Under Siege, claimed to far-right podcaster Benny Johnson that the MAGA movement his father built is "saving Christianity" and "saving God."

Appearing on the birthday of far-right activist Charlie Kirk—who was assassinated last month—Eric Trump said "so many factors are coming together," lauding his father's recent peace deal in Gaza, which Israel has since violated, as an indication of "peace in the Middle East."

Claiming his book captures "the trials and tribulations and twists and turns to get to where we are today," he said "humanity" is in a better place because the Trump administration is "saving God":

"We're saving Christianity. We've saving God. We've saving the family unit. We're saving this nation."

"I mean, DEI is out of the window, Benny. You no longer have Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem. You no longer have Budweiser going woke as hell. All of this is dead. We have a return to people going to church."

"We have a return to people valuing their children and valuing society and believing in the white picket fence and what the American dream represents and what the American dream stands for, American exceptionalism and peace around the world and that people can coexist with each other without having to pick up arms and destroy people for no reason whatsoever."

Eric Trump added that we're living "in a beautiful time" and that his father "will go to heaven for all of that," concluding:

"God absolutely guided his journey in ways that you'll learn in 'Under Siege,' in this part of the story."

Eric Trump spoke just after his father made headlines for telling reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel on Sunday that he's "not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven."

Oddly, Trump also recently told the press that bringing about an end to the war in Ukraine may help him with getting "to heaven." At the time, he said that if he successfully ends the war, "this will be one of the reasons" why he ends up there.

However, his remarks have been widely derided considering that, among other things, he's torn apart families as part of his immigration crackdown, is preparing to send troops into American cities, is prosecuting political opponents, and has used the ongoing government shutdown as an opportunity to slash key government agencies.

Eric Trump has courted his father's Christian nationalist and evangelical followers on numerous occasions, at one point claiming he leads a “clean, positive life” by waking up at 4:30 a.m. each day to recite the Pledge of Allegiance to his two young children and to recite the Lord's Prayer as well as "two other little family prayers that we have."

He previously appeared in an interview with Julie Green, a self-proclaimed Christian "prophet" who runs the Evangelical organization Julie Green Ministries. He prayed with Green on camera in 2022 as she declared that God would "bring back" his father to the White House without the need for an actual election.