Trump Raises Eyebrows After Admitting That He Doesn't Think He's 'Heaven-Bound'

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows when he admitted to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Israel on Sunday that he's "not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven," prompting considerable mockery online.
Trump's remarks came just a couple of months after he sparked considerable ridicule by telling the press that bringing about an end to the war in Ukraine may help him with getting "to heaven." At the time, he said that if he successfully ends the war, "this will be one of the reasons" why he ends up there.
And last week, he also referenced heaven when he said "I want to be good because you want to prove to God you’re good so you go to that next step."
But he sang a slightly different tune in his response to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about how a brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas—the reason for the flight—could help him with that goal:
“I mean, I’m being a little cute. I don’t think there’s anything gonna get me in heaven, I really don’t… I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound."
"I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One, I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life better for a lot of people.”
Considering people are being torn from their families as part of his immigration crackdown, he is preparing to send troops into American cities, he's prosecuting political opponents, and he's used the ongoing government shutdown to slash key government agencies—including gutting the office responsible for overseeing special education at the Department of Education—many would disagree with Trump's claim that he's "made life better for a lot of people.”
Is this the most honest thing Trump has ever said? It might be.