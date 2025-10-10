Skip to content

Trump's Ultra-Creepy Interaction With Female MAGA Influencer Has People Recoiling

MAGA Throws Unhinged Tantrum After Trump Doesn't Win Nobel Peace Prize—But There's One Major Issue

Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump and his base are crying foul after he lost the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize—except that, with the early deadline for submission, Trump was barely eligible for the award.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 10, 2025
President Donald Trump's supporters are crying foul after he lost the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize while overlooking the simple fact that the early deadline for submission meant Trump was barely eligible for the award in the first place.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

White House Communications director Steven Cheung accused the Nobel Committee of “placing politics over peace,” saying it was “astonishing” that Trump was not recognized after his administration’s role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire deal earlier in the week.

Cheung said Trump "has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will."

Far-right conspiracy theorist and close Trump confidante Laura Loomer accused the Nobel Committee of engaging in "affirmative action," writing:

"Imagine thinking a woman who cries nonstop about [Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro] has done more for the world than President Trump. What an absolute joke."
"Everyone knows President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. More affirmative action nonsense."

You can see her post below.

A prominent MAGA account with 1.3 million followers declared:

"Some random person that nobody knows, Maria Machado, just won the Nobel Peace Prize. THE NOBEL PEACE PRIZE IS A JOKE."
"Anyone with a brain knows Donald Trump should have won. TRUMP COULD HAVE CURED CANCER. SUCH A JOKE."

You can see their post below.

Their anger is palpable.


But these critics miss an important fact—Trump, for all his campaigning, was barely eligible for the prize to begin with.

Nominations for this year’s award closed on January 31, 2025, just days after Trump began his second term in office. According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s website, submissions for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize will open in mid-October.

Although Trump did receive nominations for the prize, most were submitted after the deadline for the 2025 award—just a week and a half into his second term.

However, Republican Representative Claudia Tenney of New York said in a statement that she had nominated him in December for his role in brokering the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states in 2020.


Leave it to MAGA to overlook some key facts.

