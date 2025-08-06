Indian News Anchor Epically Drags Trump For Demanding He Win The Nobel Peace Prize

Indian journalist Palki Sharma has gone viral for a blistering takedown of President Donald Trump amid calls from his administration for him to win the Nobel Peace Prize—a laugh considering this is the guy who recently bombed Iran...among so many, many other things.
Last month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said "it's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize," claiming that he “has brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month,” and pointing to mediations he led between India and Pakistan, Cambodia and Thailand, and Egypt and Ethiopia, among others.
Notably, Leavitt did not address the war in Ukraine, despite Trump’s frequent promises to bring it to an end on his first day in office, nor did she mention the ongoing conflict in Gaza, where the United States continues to provide arms to Israel.
Sharma rebuked these notions, saying they're another example of Trump's delusions given that he seems to believe he "could have prevented" all of the conflicts of the last century including the Cold War and the nuclear arms race.
"We know that all politicians are boastful. They can be arrogant and full of themselves. But Trump is one step ahead."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
Sharma continued:
"He is shamelessly full of himself. He claims credit for everything. What's worse: He wants global recognition for it."
"To be clear, a lot of unworthy people have received the Nobel Peace Prize. A lot of unworthy people have also been nominated for it but none of them have asked for it."
"This is not a reality TV contest. It's not like you can send an SMS to Norway nominating Donald Trump."
"You must let your actions speak, so let's look at Trump's actions. We mentioned his bombing record earlier on the show. Trump has dropped 530 bombs in six months."
"To put that in context, his predecessor, Joe Biden, dropped 555 bombs over his whole presidency. Not very peaceful is it?"
She also noted that Trump has cut "80 percent of foreign aid" impacting "vaccination campaigns, remote health centers, public health services and medicine distribution." She noted that the medical journal The Lancet determined these cuts could "cause 14 million deaths by 2030."
She added:
"A third of those are children. Does this sound like a Peace Laureate to you? Does this sound like a respectable statesman? The answer is no."
"Someone tell Trump that typing in all caps is not diplomacy, plus it's out of fashion. Gen Z would be horrified by the all caps; this is the era of small case."
"But coming back to his credit fever, as a species, we should all be thankful to Trump."
"Thanks to his negotiations with God, the sun rises everyday. Thanks to his mediation, ships can sail on the ocean. If not for him, gravity would not exist. Give us a break."
"Americans can vote for who they want to. Just don't expect the world to fall in line. I can think of a dozen people who deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump is certainly not one of them."
"I'll tell you what disqualifies him. It's not just what he's doing now, it's what he will do if he wins the prize."
"I can guarantee Trump will sell a Nobel experience at Mar-a-Lago. You can come, take pictures of the prize, and go. Just $500. Chances are he'll also sell Nobel Peace belt buckles and baseball cards; again, just $100 each."
And she went even further:
"But jokes aside, there are too many reasons to disqualify Trump. You've got casual sexism, you've got sexual assault allegations, you've got casual racism, you've got Islamophobia, and you've got actual warmongering. Take your pick."
"There are two kinds of leaders in this world. One[s] who leave the world a better place, the other[s] who leave the world worse than they found it, and Trump is clearly in category two. We suggest he take up a new obsession and leave us alone. In fact, I've got an idea."
"There is a country in Africa with vast reserves of rare earth elements. It's called Wakanda. If U.S. officials are listening, get Trump on the job. Urge him to sign a deal with them—if anyone can, it's Donald "Diplomacy" Trump."
Many concurred with her assessment.
American journalists, take note.