Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie Threatens To Impeach Pam Bondi Over Heavily-Redacted Epstein Files

Screenshot of Thomas Massie; Pam Bondi
CBS; Win McNamee/Getty Images

In an appearance on Face the Nation on Sunday, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie said he's launching an impeachment investigation into Attorney General Pam Bondi following the release of several heavily-redacted files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 22, 2025
Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie announced that he's launched an impeachment investigation into Attorney General Pam Bondi following the release of several heavily-redacted files related to the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie and California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed by President Donald Trump on November 19, say the Justice Department has failed to comply with the law by missing the December 19 release deadline and providing documents that are heavily redacted and incomplete.

In response, they are moving toward invoking Congress’s rarely used inherent contempt authority, which could allow them to fine or even detain Attorney General Pam Bondi until all unclassified records are released, with only limited redactions to protect victims’ identities.

Although the DOJ has uploaded thousands of pages, it has drawn criticism for blacked-out material and withdrawn files—including one containing photos of Trump—while officials maintain that any redactions were made to safeguard victims rather than shield public figures and have pledged to correct errors.

Massie, speaking on Face the Nation, said:

[Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche] is the face of this but it's really the Attorney General's office, Pam Bondi, who is responsible. There are several ways to get at this—some take longer, some are shorter."
"The quickest way and I think the most expeditious way to get justice for these victims is to get inherent contempt through Pam Bondi and that doesn't require going through the courts. Ro Khanna and I are talking about and drafting that right now."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Separately, Khanna told The Source that "the problem that the attorney general has, if you just look at the comments to our social media feed, is the amount of MAGA influencers who are upset with her."

He added:

“Just release the files, get it over with. The president can talk about affordability and the economy. They’re the ones who continue to play these games that make this a bigger and bigger issue. And Congress is talking about possible impeachment.”
“They’re talking about inherent contempt for the attorney general or deputy attorney general. Any Justice Department official who has obstructed justice could face prosecution in this administration or a future administration.“

Many are calling for Bondi and Blanche to face consequences.


Last month, Trump attacked Massie for getting remarried in October following the death of his first wife in 2024—prompting his own party to call him out for going too far.

Massie announced he'd married his wife, Carolyn Grace Moffa, in late October. His first wife and "high school sweetheart," Rhonda Howard Massie, died in June 2024. In response, Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that Massie's wife "will soon find out that she's stuck with a LOSER!"

Notably, Trump's post came after he and Massie spent recent days trading barbs over documents tied to Epstein. Trump blasted “stupid” Republicans for backing a petition that would force a vote on making the files public.

Massie said his wife joked that Trump is "mad he didn't get an invitation" to their recent wedding, saying Trump is "being a bully or trying to be a bully."

