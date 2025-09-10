Kevin Sorbo's Son Slammed After Claiming Conservative Women Wish They Never Got The Right To Vote

Skip to content

A Truly Disturbing Drawing Of Epstein With Young Girls From His 'Birthday Book' Is Sparking Outrage

Braeden Sorbo, the son of Hercules star and Trump supporter Kevin Sorbo, claimed on The Truth & Liberty podcast that he knows many conservative young women who wish that women never got the right to vote—and for a truly absurd reason.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 10, 2025
Brando Sorbo, the son of Hercules actor and Trump supporter Kevin Sorbo, was called out after he claimed on the Truth & Liberty podcast that he knows of conservative women who wish women never got the right to vote.

Sorbo claimed that many young women have told him they regret the ratification of the 19th Amendment, arguing it set off a chain of negative consequences such as the legalization of abortion and the rise of feminism.

His interview on the conservative, Christian-leaning program has drawn little attention, with only 75 YouTube views as of Tuesday afternoon, but gained wider notice after Right Wing Watch shared a clip of his remarks on X.

He said:

“I know more young women today who say they wish they didn’t ever get the right to vote than I’ve ever talked to in my life."
"They go back and they go, ‘Well, if I never had this, then everything throughout the history with abortion and feminism and all of these things wouldn’t have taken place and so I would much rather give up my one right to vote if it meant 10,000 liberal women wouldn’t be allowed to vote so that we could return our country to a better place.’”
“Because what we have to realize is women controlled the house, which means they controlled the vote of their husbands.”

He went on to tell host Richard Harris that the U.S. is now “reaping what we sow” because of women’s suffrage, which he claimed has been central to the nation’s “moral degradation and societal downfall.”

Harris then pressed Sorbo directly:

“Wow! OK. Have you publicly declared that before?”

To which Sorbo responded:

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. Numerous times. My stance is a voting system based on Christian morals which relates to married couples having one joint vote."
"And so it’s not, ‘Oh, women shouldn’t vote.’ It’s that women should vote with their husbands and husbands with their wives.”
“It is this idea that we should be working together because what happened is when we pit the genders against each other, the battle of the sexes, we split everything apart."
"We took the children out of the home and put them in the government school systems. We pit the wife against her husband and the husband against his wife. And that is what led to the downfall of America.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Sorbo was swiftly condemned for his remarks.


With civil rights already under attack from Republicans, time will tell if Sorbo and the alleged young conservative women he's talking about will get their way. With abortion rights already being stripped nationally, it doesn't seem far-fetched that women's right to vote could be on the chopping block in the near future.

But this much is clear—misogyny is alive and well in the GOP.

