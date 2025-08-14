Skip to content

Beto O'Rourke Brings The Receipts After Trump AG 'Blatantly Lies' While Calling For His Arrest

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Kevin Sorbo Epically Roasted After Griping That He Has To Find A 'New Team' Due To Vikings' Male Cheerleaders

Actor Kevin Sorbo visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The MAGA actor joined the chorus of conservatives who are outraged by the inclusion of two male cheerleaders for the Minnesota Vikings' 2025-2026 season—and was instantly roasted.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 14, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

American actor and sudden cheerleading morality police Kevin Sorbo appeared to spontaneously combust online when the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of two male cheerleaders to their 2025 squad.

Born in Mound, Minnesota, Sorbo has long cultivated his brand of brawny, bicep-flexing alpha male heroics—playing Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda, and starring in the 2008 parody Meet the Spartans, where he famously shared an on-screen kiss with Sean Maguire’s King Leonidas.

Adorable then, right? Funny how MAGA-celebrity tolerance comes with an expiration date.

Following his box-office moment in 2014’s God’s Not Dead, Sorbo pivoted almost entirely into the Christian film circuit, a genre where he’s become both a staple and a cautionary tale.

In 2017, he directed and starred in Let There Be Light, co-produced by his wife Sam Sorbo and featuring Fox News' own male cheerleader Sean Hannity in a cameo critics politely described as “shoehorned.” The New Yorker didn’t bother with politeness, calling it “a cynical, xenophobic morality tale, as bitter as it is saccharine.”

So it’s hardly shocking that Sorbo popped into the conversation with an unsolicited, MAGA-flavored take on his home state’s NFL cheer roster.

You can view the team’s announcement of Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn joining the team below:

To which Kevin commented:

Looks like the biggest thing this Hercules can’t lift is his own double standard.

And the irony of it all? Male cheerleaders are hardly a radical new concept. The NFL has had them for decades, and roughly a third of current cheerleaders are men. The Ravens, Buccaneers, Patriots, and Panthers have all featured them without society collapsing into a glittery abyss.

The NFL’s earliest cheer squads in the 1960s often included men, and the league saw a renewed push for male performers in 2018 when teams began actively recruiting dancers of all genders.

Not to mention American presidents have been male cheerleaders, including Dwight D. Eisenhower for West Point, Franklin Delano Roosevelt for Harvard, Ronald Reagan at Eureka College, and George W. Bush for Yale University. Come on, it’s American history!

And, of course, Sorbo’s reaction joins a larger MAGA cult meltdown among NFL fans threatening to tear up season tickets and boycott over the radical concept of unisex cheerleading around sweaty, spandex-wrapped male football players.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith even weighed in on a reply to Sorbo’s post on X:

“I started a youth football program in West Baltimore a few months ago. It’s been extremely time-consuming and expensive! We added cheer, and I was asked if I would have a problem with a boy cheering.”

You can view the rest of Smith’s response to the question below:

The 66-year-old Sorbo has also found himself in hot water before. His Facebook account was removed in 2021 for spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories and lockdown misinformation. He’s a staunch supporter of 2020 election lies, often echoing Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged and that the January 6 insurrection was somehow an Antifa op.

Sorbo is also no fan of “cancel culture.” In a Fox News Digital interview, he whined:

“Well, I'm the first cancel culture victim before I knew it was a term. Hollywood booted me up a dozen years ago for things I was posting on the internet."
"And I looked at my age and I said, 'Oh, you guys are upset that I'm posting the truth? Is that a problem with you guys?' Because they hate the truth, and they hate anybody who's a Christian in Hollywood, anybody who is a conservative."
"So I'm like a double leper to them. I'm, like, kryptonite or something.”

More like kryptonite to recognizing one’s own hypocrisy.

The internet had plenty to say, gleefully roasting Sorbo’s still-public post:












And really, the question remains: what exactly did MAGA think changed this season? Did pom-poms suddenly become part of a deep-state plot?

In the meantime, Shiek and Conn will join the Vikings’ cheer crew for the upcoming season, decked out in purple, gold, and enough athletic talent to out-tumble most of the team’s detractors.

You can watch a cheer preview below:

@vikings

The next generation of cheer is here! #rushtok #nfl #cheerleading #sorority #minnesotavikings

Meanwhile, Kevin Sorbo will sit on the sideline… of irrelevance.

Latest News

Screenshots from @puckettrealestate's TikTok video
Trending

Guy Called Out For Sitting In Car While Chivalrous Stranger Offers To Pump Gas For His Wife

Screenshots from @sweetteataylor's TikTok video
Trending

Gay Man's Story About A Recent Hookup Takes An Awkward Turn At The Car Wash—And Yikes

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Jason Kelce
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Just Appeared On Travis Kelce's Podcast—And Hilariously Trolled His Fans

Matt Rife
Celebrities

Fans Outraged After Makeup Brand Features Controversial Comedian Matt Rife In New Ad Campaign

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Skyler Gisondo; Ariana Grande
River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Costar Offers Hilarious Reaction After Fan Claims She's Never Cast Opposite 'Hot' Actors

In our chaotic world, there are still a few things you can count on: the sun rising and setting, and "Stan Twitter" being unhinged.

After the announcement of him being cast next to pop diva Ariana Grande, actor Skyler Gisondo was the latest star to learn how pop stans just go on X and say anything that comes to mind.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nikki Hiltz
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Trans Nonbinary Track Star Nikki Hiltz Shares Powerful Video Documenting Their Top Surgery Journey

United States Olympian Nikki Hiltz is a middle distance runner who in 2021 came out as transgender and nonbinary on International Transgender Day of Visibility.

On August 6 of this year—four years after coming out and four days after winning the national title in the 1500 meter race at the USA Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon...

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Robert John "RJ" May III
WIS News 10

MAGA Lawmaker Who Vowed To 'Protect' Kids From LGBTQ+ People Resigns After Arrest For Child Pornography

Robert John "RJ" May III, a Republican South Carolina state Representative who once vowed to "protect" children from LGBTQ+ people, has officially resigned following his arrest for distributing sexual abuse material involving children.

May’s resignation letter, dated Thursday, didn’t reach House leadership until Monday morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
Fox News

Trump Just Seemingly Revealed The Real Reason He Took Over The Kennedy Center—And Yep, That Tracks

While on hand to announce the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees, President Trump once again made things all about himself—this time by telling reporters that he wants the Kennedy Center to honor him at next year's ceremony because he believes he was snubbed in years past.

Earlier this year, Trump announced his plans to overhaul the Kennedy Center’s traditionally bipartisan board by removing President Biden’s appointees and installing himself as chairman. Trump, who broke with tradition by skipping the Kennedy Center Honors during his first term after some honorees criticized him, claimed the center had become too “wokey.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Ice-T; Donald Trump
Revolver/YouTube; Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Video Of Ice-T's NSFW Rant About Trump And His 'Scary' Supporters Resurfaces—And It's Spot On

Rapper and actor Ice-T has gone viral after a 2020 video from Revolver featuring him commenting about President Donald Trump and his "scary" supporters has resurfaced, resonating with people as the U.S. navigates Trump's chaotic second term in office.

The video was published in September 2020, at the height of an election cycle largely characterized by Trump's repetitive and patently false claims about potential election interference in a bid to undermine the candidacy of then-candidate Joe Biden, who would go on to win the presidency.

Keep ReadingShow less