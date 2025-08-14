Kevin Sorbo Epically Roasted After Griping That He Has To Find A 'New Team' Due To Vikings' Male Cheerleaders

American actor and sudden cheerleading morality police Kevin Sorbo appeared to spontaneously combust online when the Minnesota Vikings announced the addition of two male cheerleaders to their 2025 squad.

Born in Mound, Minnesota, Sorbo has long cultivated his brand of brawny, bicep-flexing alpha male heroics—playing Hercules in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Captain Dylan Hunt in Andromeda, and starring in the 2008 parody Meet the Spartans, where he famously shared an on-screen kiss with Sean Maguire’s King Leonidas.

Adorable then, right? Funny how MAGA-celebrity tolerance comes with an expiration date.

Following his box-office moment in 2014’s God’s Not Dead, Sorbo pivoted almost entirely into the Christian film circuit , a genre where he’s become both a staple and a cautionary tale.

In 2017, he directed and starred in Let There Be Light, co-produced by his wife Sam Sorbo and featuring Fox News' own male cheerleader Sean Hannity in a cameo critics politely described as “shoehorned.” The New Yorker didn’t bother with politeness, calling it “a cynical, xenophobic morality tale, as bitter as it is saccharine.”

So it’s hardly shocking that Sorbo popped into the conversation with an unsolicited, MAGA-flavored take on his home state’s NFL cheer roster.

You can view the team’s announcement of Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn joining the team below:

To which Kevin commented:

Looks like the biggest thing this Hercules can’t lift is his own double standard.

And the irony of it all? Male cheerleaders are hardly a radical new concept. The NFL has had them for decades, and roughly a third of current cheerleaders are men . The Ravens, Buccaneers, Patriots, and Panthers have all featured them without society collapsing into a glittery abyss.

The NFL’s earliest cheer squads in the 1960s often included men , and the league saw a renewed push for male performers in 2018 when teams began actively recruiting dancers of all genders.

Not to mention American presidents have been male cheerleaders , including Dwight D. Eisenhower for West Point, Franklin Delano Roosevelt for Harvard, Ronald Reagan at Eureka College, and George W. Bush for Yale University. Come on, it’s American history!

And, of course, Sorbo’s reaction joins a larger MAGA cult meltdown among NFL fans threatening to tear up season tickets and boycott over the radical concept of unisex cheerleading around sweaty, spandex-wrapped male football players.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith even weighed in on a reply to Sorbo’s post on X:

“I started a youth football program in West Baltimore a few months ago. It’s been extremely time-consuming and expensive! We added cheer, and I was asked if I would have a problem with a boy cheering.”

You can view the rest of Smith’s response to the question below:

The 66-year-old Sorbo has also found himself in hot water before. His Facebook account was removed in 2021 for spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories and lockdown misinformation. He’s a staunch supporter of 2020 election lies, often echoing Donald Trump’s claims that the election was rigged and that the January 6 insurrection was somehow an Antifa op.

Sorbo is also no fan of “cancel culture.” In a Fox News Digital interview, he whined:

“Well, I'm the first cancel culture victim before I knew it was a term. Hollywood booted me up a dozen years ago for things I was posting on the internet."

"And I looked at my age and I said, 'Oh, you guys are upset that I'm posting the truth? Is that a problem with you guys?' Because they hate the truth, and they hate anybody who's a Christian in Hollywood, anybody who is a conservative."

"So I'm like a double leper to them. I'm, like, kryptonite or something.”

More like kryptonite to recognizing one’s own hypocrisy.

And really, the question remains: what exactly did MAGA think changed this season? Did pom-poms suddenly become part of a deep-state plot?

In the meantime, Shiek and Conn will join the Vikings’ cheer crew for the upcoming season, decked out in purple, gold, and enough athletic talent to out-tumble most of the team’s detractors.

You can watch a cheer preview below:

@vikings The next generation of cheer is here! #rushtok #nfl #cheerleading #sorority #minnesotavikings

Meanwhile, Kevin Sorbo will sit on the sideline… of irrelevance.