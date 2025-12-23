Timothée Chalamet Cheekily Responds To Rumors He's Viral UK Rapper With New Music Video

Is actor Timothée Chalamet actually who he says he is? Or is he secretly a masked rapper from the United Kingdom?

The answer may seem obvious but it's a legitimate mystery on the internet, and the lengths Chalamet has gone to to dispel the rumors are only making people more suspicious!

For a while now, rumors have swirled that Chalamet is secretly UK rapper EsDeeKid, whose visual trademark is to always hide his face with a mask, a bandana or some other covering that conceals his identity. Well, except for his eyes and eyebrows, anyway.

And those eyes DO look weirdly familiar! The rumors have been so persistent because of it that Chalamet just released a collab with EsDeeKid to prove they're two different people. Problem is, a lot of people aren't buying it.

The rumors aren't helped by the fact that Chalamet has long been known to be a huge hip-hop fan and has made several videos, including for SNL, showing his own rapping skills.

Chalamet has repeatedly waved off the rumors, however.

During a recent appearance on British radio to promote his new A24 film, Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, he refused to even address the issue, simply saying:

"I've no comment on that. I've got no comment. All will be revealed in due time."

Which of course only fueled the speculation further, with fans convinced that he would be unmasking himself, if you will, as the real EsDeeKid.

Instead, it seems to have been a reference to the pair's collab, "4 Raws."

- YouTube youtu.be

The lyrics include references to Chalamet's real life, including his relationship with billionaire girlfriend Kylie Jenner:

"It's Timothée Chalamet chillin', tryin' to stack $100 million. Girl got $1 billion, what a wonderful feelin'."

The song also includes several references to Marty Supreme, and of course features Chalamet and EsDeeKid standing right next to each other the entire time.

Or does it? Because a LOT of people online are not at all convinced!

On YouTube, people made umpteen versions of the same joke about "EsDeeKid feat. Timothée Chalamet."

@DanTML_/YouTube

@voeqx7894/YouTube

@hendrxx9593/YouTube

@anakinskywalker8877/YouTube

@getshiddonn/YouTube

@sachmanyo/YouTube





But others were just into the song itself and especially the lengths Chalamet was willing to go to clarify the rumor.

















Anyway, at least it's now settled: Chalamet is NOT EsDeeKid. JK yes he is that is absolutely a stand-in posing as EsDeeKid! We see you, Chalamet!