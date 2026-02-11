Olympic Biathlon Medalist Admits To Cheating On His Girlfriend In Bizarre Interview

Um, awkward...

Norwegian Olympian Sturla Holm Laegreid is making headlines after winning the bronze medal in the men's biathlon competition at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics—but not because of his big win.

Laegreid is getting far more attention for what he said to the press after his win: admitting that he'd cheated on his girlfriend and begging for her forgiveness.

Yeah, the video is, uh, very interesting. Let's go with that!

None of the usual "I want to thank God and my family" rhetoric from Laegreid. Instead, he told the broadcaster:

"Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world's most beautiful, sweetest person."

"And three months ago I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her."

Tearing up to make it even more awkward, Laegreid then pleaded for both the public's and his girlfriend's forgiveness.

"I'm sure many people now see me in a different light, but I only have eyes for her."

"I'm not quite sure what I'm trying to say by saying this now, but sport has taken a back seat in recent days. I wish I could share this with her."

It was the first individual medal of Laegreid's long career, after winning a team gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

But Laegreid didn't seem to be celebrating. He was later seen crying and distraught after his win.

At a later press conference, he explained he'd decided to come clean in the hopes that it would make his girlfriend forgive him.

"It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life and that's how we make life."

"So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not."

It only got more dramatic from there.

"I am not ready to give up. I hope that committing social suicide can perhaps show how highly I love her."

"I am taking the consequences for what I have done. I regret it with all my heart.”

The internet was definitely not impressed with Laegreid's big gesture.

































Adding even more to the controversy is that Laegreid's own teammate, Johan-Olav Botn, won the gold in their event. But now, all we're talking about is Laegreid's desperate plea for forgiveness.

He acknowledged this in a press conference, saying:

"Now I hope I didn't ruin Johan's day. Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. I'm not really here, mentally."

Don't worry, Mr. Laegreid, Johan will get his moment in the sun next time. In four years. If he manages to win the most elite prize in his entire sport AGAIN.

Judging by his ex's response, it doesn't look as though his spotlight-grabbing plea worked:

Writing anonymously in a Norwegian newspaper, she said:

“It is hard to forgive. Even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world."

"I did not choose to end up in this situation and it hurts to have to be in it. We have been in contact and he is aware of my views on this.”

That's fair.