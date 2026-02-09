Skip to content

Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Takes Aim At Trump Administration By Peeing NSFW Message In The Snow

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Makes Bizarre Claim After Learning That Vance Got Booed During Olympics Opening Ceremony

Screenshot of Donald Trump; JD Vance
Fox News; Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images

After being told by a reporter that Vice President JD Vance was booed at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan, President Trump made a very dubious claim.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump had people raising their eyebrows after he claimed that Vice President JD Vance "doesn't get booed" in the United States, words that came in response to a reporter who told him that Vance was booed at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Vance was indeed greeted by lots of boos as he stood before the crowd with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance. Boos could be heard when they appeared on a giant screen waving U.S. flags during the opening ceremony.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Later that day, a reporter aboard Air Force One asked Trump if he had heard about the booing—and Trump appeared completely surprised.

Then he made the following bizarre statement:

“No, I didn’t see that. Is that true, is that right? It’s surprising, ’cause people like him.”
“Well, I mean he is in a foreign country, in all fairness. But, uh, he doesn’t get booed in this country.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

That's a weird statement because Vance has been booed very publicly in the past.

Vance was booed loudly by audience members at the Kennedy Center as he took his seat in the mezzanine last year. Audience members reported that despite the poor reception, the Vances stayed for the entire performance of Shostakovich’s "Violin Concerto No. 2" and Stravinsky’s "Petrushka."

Vance, joined by his wife and their three children, traveled to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, for a planned vacation last year that attracted negative attention from the start. Their arrival was greeted by a wave of signs labeling him a “traitor” and urging him to “f**k off” and “go ski in Russia.”

People had thoughts.


Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, said the people who booed Vance at the ceremony were displaying "European pride."

When asked about the booing on Euronews' Europe Today show, he seemed unsurprised considering "we have heard a lot of not-so-nice words from the United States regarding Europe.”

Latest News

Amy Poehler; Carol Burnett
Celebrities

Amy Poehler Got Choked Up While Paying 92-Year-Old Carol Burnett The Loveliest Compliment—And Fans Are Sobbing

Donald Trump; Bad Bunny
Political News

Trump Dragged After Having Predictable Meltdown Over Bad Bunny's Halftime Performance

A split screen of one of the hosts of Chicks in the Office; Miss Piggy Talking into a microphone.
Celebrities

Miss Piggy Was Asked If Anyone Besides Kermit Has 'Caught Her Eye'—And Her Answer Has Fans Cackling

Craig David
Celebrities

British Singer's Viral Video Of His Attempt At Saving Flying Fish Has Plot Twist That Leaves Fans Hilariously Stunned

More from News/political-news

Mark Kelly; Nicki Minaj
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Has Blunt Advice For Nicki Minaj After She Claims Moon Landing Was Faked

Nick Minaj has been trying to ingratiate herself with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his MAGA minions.

Minaj entered the United States with her family as an undocumented immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago at the age of five. Despite remaining in the U.S. without consequences due to Democratic initiatives like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Minaj has attacked Democrats in person and online ever since her MAGA conversion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Brody King and MJF
AEW

Pro Wrestling Star Visibly Stunned After 'F**k ICE' Chant Breaks Out During Main Event

Pro-wrestling star MJF looked visibly surprised after the typically pro-MAGA crowd broke out into an anti-ICE chant that briefly paused the match.

The moment unfolded during an AEW World Championship Eliminator match between reigning champion MJF—real name Maxwell Jacob Friedman—and challenger Brody King.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump
NBC

Trump Was Asked If He'll Accept The Results Of The Midterms If Republicans Lose—And His Response Was Peak Trump

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed he would respect the midterm election results in the event Republicans lose their congressional majorities so long as "the elections are honest."

Trump—who has pushed election fraud conspiracies for years—did the same thing during an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, who asked Trump to clarify his recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up of an unrecognizable hand texting on a phone.
Photo by DuoNguyen on Unsplash

People Reveal The Worst Thing They've Ever Texted The Wrong Person

Mistexting can be perilous.

I have had literal panic attacks about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Halle Berry speaks during SiriusXM's Front Row Series with the cast of "Crime 101."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Halle Berry Reveals Her Teachers Refused To Accept That She Was Voted Prom Queen Over A White Girl

Halle Berry has cemented herself as a Hollywood icon, from her breakout role as Angela Lewis in Boomerang to her historic Academy Award win for Monster’s Ball to the way she continues to shape her own future by producing and directing her own film projects and advocating on social media.

But behind those milestones lies a life lesson rooted in self-definition and learning to survive spaces not built with her in mind.

Keep ReadingShow less