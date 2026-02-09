Trump Makes Bizarre Claim After Learning That Vance Got Booed During Olympics Opening Ceremony

President Donald Trump had people raising their eyebrows after he claimed that Vice President JD Vance "doesn't get booed" in the United States, words that came in response to a reporter who told him that Vance was booed at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan.
Vance was indeed greeted by lots of boos as he stood before the crowd with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance. Boos could be heard when they appeared on a giant screen waving U.S. flags during the opening ceremony.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Later that day, a reporter aboard Air Force One asked Trump if he had heard about the booing—and Trump appeared completely surprised.
Then he made the following bizarre statement:
“No, I didn’t see that. Is that true, is that right? It’s surprising, ’cause people like him.”
“Well, I mean he is in a foreign country, in all fairness. But, uh, he doesn’t get booed in this country.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
That's a weird statement because Vance has been booed very publicly in the past.
Vance was booed loudly by audience members at the Kennedy Center as he took his seat in the mezzanine last year. Audience members reported that despite the poor reception, the Vances stayed for the entire performance of Shostakovich’s "Violin Concerto No. 2" and Stravinsky’s "Petrushka."
Vance, joined by his wife and their three children, traveled to Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vermont, for a planned vacation last year that attracted negative attention from the start. Their arrival was greeted by a wave of signs labeling him a “traitor” and urging him to “f**k off” and “go ski in Russia.”
People had thoughts.
Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, said the people who booed Vance at the ceremony were displaying "European pride."
When asked about the booing on Euronews' Europe Today show, he seemed unsurprised considering "we have heard a lot of not-so-nice words from the United States regarding Europe.”