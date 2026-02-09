Trump Was Asked If He'll Accept The Results Of The Midterms If Republicans Lose—And His Response Was Peak Trump

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed he would respect the midterm election results in the event Republicans lose their congressional majorities so long as "the elections are honest."
Trump—who has pushed election fraud conspiracies for years—did the same thing during an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, who asked Trump to clarify his recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.
Trump insisted the country has "very corrupt elections" but provided no evidence to support his claim that election fraud is taking place in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta—all Democratic-led cities. He insisted that if states can't conduct an election "honestly, and it can’t be done properly and timely, then something else has to happen." He even claimed there was fraud in 2024.
He said:
“I will, if the elections are honest. Look, I — the last one that wants to complain. I just had a great election. They say one of the greatest elections, you will agree, ever."
Won all seven swing states, won 84 percent of the counties in America. That’s why the map is all red. We just had a great election."
"I believe there was cheating. I think there was cheating. But, it was too big to rig.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Yes, you heard that right. In Trump's mind, even the 2024 election—which he and Republicans broadly won—was fraudulent, but he still won because his victory was just sooo big that the fraud wasn't enough to outweigh the true votes.
Which is just an extension of his well-worn playbook that if it's a vote for him, it's legit, but it's a vote for a Democrat, it's fraudulent. Must be nice.
And he's "the last one who wants to complain"? Really? He's the only one who complains about fraudulent voting when he wins.
In typical Trump fashion, the remarks amounted to pure projection—and he was swiftly called out for it.
Trump’s comments follow renewed efforts to revive his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
In recent days, he again asserted—without evidence—that states he carried were improperly recorded as losses. He repeated those allegations at the National Prayer Breakfast, accusing Democrats of election cheating and renewing his push for stricter voter ID requirements.
Meanwhile, his administration has moved to nationalize parts of the electoral system, pressing states to surrender voter rolls to the Justice Department. Most states have resisted turning over sensitive personal information, though some have complied.
These moves have already alarmed Democrats who've warned the Trump administration is planning to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections and violate the Constitution.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's defense of Trump rang hollow when she claimed that while he believes in honoring the Constitution, "however, he believes there has obviously been a lot of fraud and irregularities that have taken place in American elections."
You can watch his full interview below:
- YouTube www.youtube.com