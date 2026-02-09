Trump Was Asked If He'll Accept The Results Of The Midterms If Republicans Lose—And His Response Was Peak Trump

Sometimes you click the wrong name.

Sometimes you click the group, not just one person.

It can be a small thing that's laughable and overlooked.

It can also be a complete CATASTROPHE!!!

Pay attention...

It can save lives and reputations.

Redditor goldie304 wanted to hear about the times people sent text messages to all the wrong recipients, so they asked:

"What’s the worst thing you accidentally texted to the wrong person?"

It's Healthy

"Accidentally sexted my MIL once, meaning to text my husband."

"Her response, 'I'm guessing this wasn't meant for me.' And then, while I died a thousand deaths of embarrassment, she said, 'It's ok. It's healthy. I'm glad you guys found each other.'"

- o_simple_thing

Sorry Mom

"Got in an argument with my mom when I was a teenager, and she told me to go to my room. I went to my room and meant to text my brother saying, 'Mom is such a b*tch!' Then I heard my mom's phone ring in the living room. I realized I had accidentally texted her. Walked out to the living room quietly, expecting her to blow up at me, but she had gone to the bathroom and left her phone in the living room. I grabbed her phone and deleted the text, then ran back to my room. One of the luckiest moments of my life."

- PhatFatty

OMG!!!

"When I was in college, I had recently been broken up with by an ex. Another female friend was talking to me about it and had asked what my ex had texted me last."

"So I went and looked and summed it up for my friend and instead texted it to my ex."

"Never been more embarrassed in my life."

- Youngtro

Stealth Mission

"Not me exactly, but my FWB was hanging out at his place, and I asked him to take a pic of me naked wearing his tie and send it to me on Snapchat. He took a video and sent it. But instead, sent it to one of his female friends who just started messaging him at the same time about how she was having a panic attack, dealing with her abusive dad texting her some awful stuff."

"It was NOT the time for her to see that. She lived up the street. So he immediately calls her, keeps her on the phone so she doesn't open his message, and drives over to her. Gets her to give him her phone so he could see her Dad's messages, and meanwhile deletes his from her Snapchat so she never saw it."

"He spent some time with her to calm her down and make sure she was okay. He came back feeling like a God that he succeeded in his stealth mission and helped her feel better, too."

- DorianFae

Back to Back to Back

"Not text but was on the phone with my GF of the time and was at work (paramedic), I keyed the Mic and said goodnight, I love you. Then told my GF 2412 is clear and returning. Yes, they still make fun of me to this day about it. Mind you, it was 3rd back to back to back shift."

- Recent-Cranberry-878

Rejection

"One time, I went on a date with a woman, and a few days later, I asked if she wanted to go out again, and she said no. I told this to one of my friends, and he asked what she said in her rejection, so I took a screenshot. I then proceeded to accidentally send a screenshot of this woman rejecting me to her instead of my friend."

- Raincoat86

Stabby stabby stabby time...

"My dad was on an injectable medication for a time, and was in a car crash and broke his wrist. I hate needles, have a phobia, but because of his broken wrist, I had to inject him. He tried making it funny by texting me 'stabby stabby stabby time,' but instead texted this to our new neighbour who was doing work outside his house."

"Neighbor apologised for the noise and said he was nearly done, and tbh to this day I’m not 100% sure he believes us that it wasn’t directed at him! It does sound very weird."

- dhcirkekcheia

SICK

"Took the day off work, 'sick' then sent a group chat to all my friends asking who wants to go golf 18 and somehow my boss was a part of our 8-person group chat."

- Zynacious_D

So Dumb

"Not a text, but at work on an internal messaging system, I typed in the wrong window. 'Dumbest manager ever.' Meant for a coworker, but indeed accidentally sent it to my manager."

"I am not sure how I didn't get in trouble or fired for that. I went to his office and casually said he could ignore the message I sent him; it was accidental."

"And that's what he did without ever even looking at the message."

- Wrong_Thanks1520

Awkward...

"I have sent a picture of my boobs to my mother, of course, accidentally. I was sexting with my husband and had pinned threads and clicked back into the wrong one. I was also living with her at the time, so I had to face her shortly after I sent it. It was the most awkward thing of my life."

- Thespoonwitch

Broken...

"Not the sender, but when my mom found out that I didn't vote for Trump, she accidentally texted me (meaning to text her sister, I think), lamenting that her son had broken her heart again and gone over to the dark side. I still have no idea how I broke her heart the first time."

- DieVaultDev

Hey Boss...

"I messaged my boss, what are your sexual boundaries? The text was meant for a lady from Tinder. Luckily, he never responded, and the next convo went on as if nothing happened."

- East-Phone-6059

It's hard to recover from a lot of this.

Like I said... texting can be perilous.

Text sober.

Text sane.

It just might save you!