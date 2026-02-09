Skip to content

Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy Takes Aim At Trump Administration By Peeing NSFW Message In The Snow

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Was Asked If He'll Accept The Results Of The Midterms If Republicans Lose—And His Response Was Peak Trump

Donald Trump
NBC

While being interviewed by NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, President Trump was asked if he'd accept the results of the 2026 midterm elections—and his response has everyone rolling their eyes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump was criticized after he claimed he would respect the midterm election results in the event Republicans lose their congressional majorities so long as "the elections are honest."

Trump—who has pushed election fraud conspiracies for years—did the same thing during an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, who asked Trump to clarify his recent remarks about having Republicans "take over the voting" in at least 15 states.

Trump insisted the country has "very corrupt elections" but provided no evidence to support his claim that election fraud is taking place in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta—all Democratic-led cities. He insisted that if states can't conduct an election "honestly, and it can’t be done properly and timely, then something else has to happen." He even claimed there was fraud in 2024.

He said:

“I will, if the elections are honest. Look, I — the last one that wants to complain. I just had a great election. They say one of the greatest elections, you will agree, ever."
Won all seven swing states, won 84 percent of the counties in America. That’s why the map is all red. We just had a great election."
"I believe there was cheating. I think there was cheating. But, it was too big to rig.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Yes, you heard that right. In Trump's mind, even the 2024 election—which he and Republicans broadly won—was fraudulent, but he still won because his victory was just sooo big that the fraud wasn't enough to outweigh the true votes.

Which is just an extension of his well-worn playbook that if it's a vote for him, it's legit, but it's a vote for a Democrat, it's fraudulent. Must be nice.

And he's "the last one who wants to complain"? Really? He's the only one who complains about fraudulent voting when he wins.

In typical Trump fashion, the remarks amounted to pure projection—and he was swiftly called out for it.


Trump’s comments follow renewed efforts to revive his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

In recent days, he again asserted—without evidence—that states he carried were improperly recorded as losses. He repeated those allegations at the National Prayer Breakfast, accusing Democrats of election cheating and renewing his push for stricter voter ID requirements.

Meanwhile, his administration has moved to nationalize parts of the electoral system, pressing states to surrender voter rolls to the Justice Department. Most states have resisted turning over sensitive personal information, though some have complied.

These moves have already alarmed Democrats who've warned the Trump administration is planning to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections and violate the Constitution.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's defense of Trump rang hollow when she claimed that while he believes in honoring the Constitution, "however, he believes there has obviously been a lot of fraud and irregularities that have taken place in American elections."

You can watch his full interview below:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Latest News

Lil Jon and son, Nathan Smith
Celebrities

Rapper Lil Jon Confirms Tragic Death Of His Son With Devastating Message: 'I Am Extremely Heartbroken'

Amy Poehler; Carol Burnett
Celebrities

Amy Poehler Got Choked Up While Paying 92-Year-Old Carol Burnett The Loveliest Compliment—And Fans Are Sobbing

Donald Trump; Bad Bunny
Political News

Trump Dragged After Having Predictable Meltdown Over Bad Bunny's Halftime Performance

A split screen of one of the hosts of Chicks in the Office; Miss Piggy Talking into a microphone.
Celebrities

Miss Piggy Was Asked If Anyone Besides Kermit Has 'Caught Her Eye'—And Her Answer Has Fans Cackling

More from News/political-news

Craig David
Sam Tabone/Getty Images; @craigdavid/TikTok

British Singer's Viral Video Of His Attempt At Saving Flying Fish Has Plot Twist That Leaves Fans Hilariously Stunned

Something fishy's going on with British R&B singer Craig David.

You remember him, he had those massive hits "Fill Me In" and "7 Days" back in 2000 (and a whole slew of other ones in the UK).

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Kelly; Nicki Minaj
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Has Blunt Advice For Nicki Minaj After She Claims Moon Landing Was Faked

Nick Minaj has been trying to ingratiate herself with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and his MAGA minions.

Minaj entered the United States with her family as an undocumented immigrant from Trinidad and Tobago at the age of five. Despite remaining in the U.S. without consequences due to Democratic initiatives like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Minaj has attacked Democrats in person and online ever since her MAGA conversion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Brody King and MJF
AEW

Pro Wrestling Star Visibly Stunned After 'F**k ICE' Chant Breaks Out During Main Event

Pro-wrestling star MJF looked visibly surprised after the typically pro-MAGA crowd broke out into an anti-ICE chant that briefly paused the match.

The moment unfolded during an AEW World Championship Eliminator match between reigning champion MJF—real name Maxwell Jacob Friedman—and challenger Brody King.

Keep ReadingShow less
Close-up of an unrecognizable hand texting on a phone.
Photo by DuoNguyen on Unsplash

People Reveal The Worst Thing They've Ever Texted The Wrong Person

Mistexting can be perilous.

I have had literal panic attacks about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Halle Berry speaks during SiriusXM's Front Row Series with the cast of "Crime 101."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Halle Berry Reveals Her Teachers Refused To Accept That She Was Voted Prom Queen Over A White Girl

Halle Berry has cemented herself as a Hollywood icon, from her breakout role as Angela Lewis in Boomerang to her historic Academy Award win for Monster’s Ball to the way she continues to shape her own future by producing and directing her own film projects and advocating on social media.

But behind those milestones lies a life lesson rooted in self-definition and learning to survive spaces not built with her in mind.

Keep ReadingShow less