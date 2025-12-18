MTG Offers Stark Warning To Trump And The GOP As 2026 Midterm Elections Quickly Approach

Resigning Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene warned the White House and the GOP that the blind devotion they've relied on is crumbling and their midterm chances aren't looking good in a Tuesday sit down on CNN's The Source.
Once a ride or die acolyte for MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, Greene has taken steps to distance herself from the POTUS and most of her GOP colleagues in Congress.
The QAnon conspiracy theory-spewing, racist rhetoric-repeating, anti-LGBTQ+ representative first fell out with Trump over her support of him keeping his campaign promise to release the full Epstein files.
MTG backed the discharge petition created by Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie to force a House vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Bill he cosponsored with California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna.
GOP House Speaker and Trump Muppet Mike Johnson had taken extraordinary lengths to block the vote, including adjourning the House and refusing to swear in newly elected Arizona Democratic House member Adelita Grijalva for a record-setting seven weeks.
Trump branded Greene a traitor and his remaining MAGA minions in Congress began to attack her. In return, Greene began to criticize not only MAGA's Dear Leader, but also members of her own party. In November, Greene announced her decision to retire in January, just after her congressional pension and benefits go into effect.
Since then, she's redirected the vitriol she used to reserve for school shooting survivors onto Trump and her other former allies, criticizing the classless, childish, petty behavior she once engaged in with them.
In a Tuesday sit down with CNN, Greene criticized Trump for his attacks against Rob and Michelle Reiner after their murders.
Greene told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on The Source:
"I thought that statement was absolutely, completely below the office of the president of the United States, classless, and it was just wrong."
"MAGA faithful reacted big time and they called it out."
Like Greene, some MAGA broke from Trump over his tap dancing around the Epstein files ever since taking office, alternately claiming they don't exist and that they were created by Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
But MAGA members capable of independent thought and of using a calendar noted registered sex offender and longtime Trump friend Jeffrey Epstein was indicted and arrested by Trump's Department of Justice in July 2019 and died while in Trump's DOJ custody in August 2019.
More MAGA are expressing distress over things they "didn't vote for" affecting their lives, like loss of access to reproductive healthcare, their loved ones or employees being abducted by ICE, or their finances or businesses being impacted by the Trump administration's financial ineptitude.
Greene warned Trump and GOP leadership:
"I think the dam is breaking."
Referring to House Republicans who voted with Democrats to restore the collective bargaining rights of about one million federal employees that Trump stripped from them through executive order, Greene noted:
"Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week, literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ballgowns and went to the White House Christmas party. That’s pretty bold."
You can see the full 10-minute interview here:
Remarking on Indiana Republicans refusing to gerrymander their state at Trump's request to rig the 2026 midterm elections in his favor, Greene added:
"That is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun."
"He’s got real problems with Republicans within the House and the Senate that will be breaking with him on more things to come."
Greene added:
"What I would like to see from the president is empathy for Americans. Donald Trump is a billionaire, and he’s the President of the United States."
"When he looks into a camera and says affordability is a hoax and just totally tries to make nothing out of inflation, he’s talking to Americans that are suffering, and have been suffering for many years now, and are having a hard time making ends meet."
"He needs to stop the revolving door of foreign leaders into his White House. He needs to stop embracing al Qaeda ISIS terrorists that were once wanted by the United States who have now become the Syrian president, and stop calling people like me traitors."
Greene concluded:
"I think the midterms are going to be very hard for Republicans. I’m one of the people that’s willing to admit the truth and say I don’t see Republicans winning the midterms right now."
While many agreed with Greene, they weren't ready to embrace her new persona.
Marjorie on the midterm truths
— roundabout1.bsky.social (@roundabout1.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:07 PM
What's with the GOPig (Government Of Putin) politicians? They only start speaking the truth AFTER leaving office?
— Pro Democracy, pro Science, pro Climate, Anti fElons (@democraticrepublic.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:21 PM
I have zero respect for mtg, but I love her going at the republicans.
— WingFlex (@wingflex.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:23 PM
I’m not sure what MTG’s game is, but I love that she’s f’king with Mike Johnson!
— judinthepines.bsky.social (@judinthepines.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:23 PM
Oh do say more Marge. Much moreYou’ve got a pretty record ousting Speakers. Go after Moses now.
— T-Fish🇨🇦🍁 (@t-fish.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:24 PM
MTG’s setting herself up for “America First” in some future run. She is going to torch all the maga she can on her way out.
— AwntieWithaW (@awntiewithaw.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:27 PM
If you didnt know any of her past ..she actually sounds reasonable.Its just to bad she wasn't this person the last 5 yrs.But can l forgive her for the disgusting treatment of Joe Biden ..no. or her involvement in the insurrection..never!
— Serendipity (@serendipityinfl.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:31 PM
Hi Marjorie. Looks like you’re trying to get Mike Johnson fired. Can I help with that?
[image or embed]
— 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖 𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@sundaedivine.lol) December 16, 2025 at 9:36 PM
Let's do the math, shall we?Republicans hold 219 seats to Dems' 213. Minus Taylor Greene and fill Mikie Sherrill's seat, that's 218 to 214. With Behn, that's 218 to 215! 🤞 That's almost flipping the House well before midterms!!Happy Thanksgiving!#MomSky
— Gloria Pan (@glopan.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 1:13 PM
This is fine in that it's somewhat harmful to the cult, but remember that she's not your ally and never will be. It's a move to help her future career prospects.Anyone who invites her on stage to promote their campaign is just telling you they just want more polite fascists.
— SegwaySwanker (@iuhuhhgh.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 7:22 PM
The Republican party is being scripted by the WWF. Heel turns and all. Just as predictable and just as fake.
— wildpokerman.bsky.social (@wildpokerman.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:27 AM
I still don’t trust her. Nope
— LoveSNKRS (@ilovesnkrs.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 12:14 AM
She's gonna do the thing. She's gonna do the thing, and I don't think I have enough popcorn.
— Patrick Harrison (@m4nstr0s1ty.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 11:11 PM
The Marj rehabilitation tour rolls on.
— Devin's Mullet (@nunesmullet.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:23 PM
If she cared, she would oust the speaker tomorrow.She could absolutely get that done.Im still not gonna like her. Even if sets the house on fire on her way out.She’s partly responsible for this much larger inferno currently happening.It’ll be interesting to see how badly Trump handles this.
— truthlshero.bsky.social (@truthlshero.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:18 PM
We must remember that EVERYTHING that’s happened in the past year, the thousands of layoffs, the health care gutting, the murders of “drug smugglers”, the ripping families apart and flying people wherever, ALL OF IT ENABLED BY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. They are ALL complicit and enabled it all
— Priority Peace (@presenceispeace.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:43 PM
Greene hasn't stated what her future plans are aside from marrying her fiancé, Real America's Voice White House correspondent Brian Glenn.