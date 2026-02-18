Skip to content

U.S. Figure Skater Amber Glenn Had The Best Response After Getting Surprise Video Message From Madonna

RFK Jr. Posts Bonkers Video Working Out Shirtless In Jeans With Kid Rock—And The Internet Can't

Screenshots of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Kid Rock working out
@SecKennedy/X

In his new "Rock Out Work Out" video promoting the Make America Healthy Again movement, RFK Jr. works out shirtless with Kid Rock. and drinks whole milk with him in a pool.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 18, 2026
Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had people rolling their eyes after he shared his new "Rock Out Work Out" video promoting the Make America Healthy Again (MAGA) movement that features him and far-right singer Kid Rock working out shirtless and hanging out together.

At one point during the oddball video, the two men are shown drinking whole milk in a pool, a decision that follows the release of new federal dietary guidelines under the Trump administration that encourage consumption of full-fat dairy. Kennedy has even previously shared a video of himself drinking a glass of whole milk as a flex, footage that was amplified by the White House.

Writing on X, Kennedy announced:

"I've teamed up with Kid Rock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD."

You can see his post below.

While there's no doubt that Kennedy is in shape, he—a known conspiracy theorist and prominent anti-vaxxer who has been called out regularly for false health claims—is truly the last person who people should listen to for health tips. He has even suggested that people shouldn't listen to him at all, oddly enough, saying people shouldn't look to him for "medical advice."

People were not impressed.


Kennedy previously faced considerable online mockery for flaunting his own body for his political campaign.

In 2023, Kennedy—who at the time ran as an independent candidate—shared a video of himself performing push-ups accompanied by a caption that suggested he was preparing for debates with then-President Joe Biden. The video was followed by another post featuring Kennedy Jr. lifting weights, showcasing his dedication to physical fitness.

He later celebrated his son Conor's 29th birthday by sharing a photo of himself standing next to a shirtless Conor in what critics said was an attempt to gain attention and support for his campaign by highlighting his son's physical appearance, particularly his well-defined abs.

Mehcad Brooks (left) and James Van Der Beek (right) are pictured prior to Van Der Beek’s death in February 2026.
Close Friend Of James Van Der Beek Slams Critics Of His Family's GoFundMe In Scathing Post

Barack Obama
Obama Clarifies His Claim On Podcast That Aliens Are 'Real' After Accidentally Sparking Conspiracy Theories

Randy Fine
MAGA Rep. Hit With Instant Backlash After Tweeting Truly Vile Post About Muslims And Dogs

Hillary Clinton; Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton Epically Calls Out 'Disgraceful' Trump For Working With Putin Against Ukraine: 'He Has Betrayed The West'

