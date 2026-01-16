Trump Is Weirding Everyone Out With His Bizarre Comments About Whole Milk

President Donald Trump was widely mocked after he made a clarification about "hole" vs. "whole" milk—yes, really—during a press conference about bringing whole milk back to schools.
Trump signed legislation on Wednesday restoring whole milk to school cafeteria menus, a move that reverses a 2012 Obama-era policy that restricted schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to serving only skim or low-fat milk, an effort aimed at curbing childhood obesity.
The change follows the release of new federal dietary guidelines under the Trump administration that encourage consumption of full-fat dairy. The bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act passed Congress last fall.
The Department of Agriculture said it will revise Child Nutrition Program rules to reflect the updated guidance and begin rolling out the policy with school nutrition officials immediately.
Oh, and amid all this Trump insisted that "whole milk" is a "legal definition"... and for some reason saw fit to correct everyone over the spelling of the product.
He said:
"It's actually a legal definition, whole milk, and it's whole with a 'W' for those of you that have a problem."
You can hear what Trump said in the video below.
This is one of the more oddball things Trump has said yet—and people are more than a little disturbed by what they see as further evidence of his clear cognitive decline.
Oh, and by the way, the White House is convinced whole milk—not "hole milk" for those reading at home—needed to be made great again.
The White House also retweeted a video of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drinking a glass of whole milk as a flex... because that's totally what adults do, right?
One thing is certain: The dairy lobby must be loving every single minute of their time in the spotlight.