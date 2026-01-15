Skip to content

Agriculture Secretary Gives Truly Bleak Description Of A Cheap Meal Option For Americans—And Wow

RFK Jr. Just Called Out Trump's 'Unhinged' Diet Before Awkwardly Trying To Put A Positive Spin On It

Screenshot of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Donald Trump
Katie Miller Pod; Alex Wong/Getty Images

While a guest on Katie Miller's podcast, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. claimed that President Trump has the "most unhinged eating habits" of his entire Cabinet—and admitted, "I don’t know how he's alive."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJan 15, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had an awkward moment on former Trump administration official Katie Miller's podcast when he—the face of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement—claimed he doesn't know how President Donald Trump is "alive" due to his eating habits.

Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, asked Kennedy to share who in his orbit has the "most unhinged" eating habits.

Kennedy replied:

"The president. The most interesting thing about the president is he eats really bad food. McDonald's and Diet Coke. He eats and drinks Diet Coke at all times."
"He has the constitution of a deity. I don't know how he's alive. He's at Mar-a-Lago and says the only time he eats junk food is when he's on the road and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts that he won't get sick when he's on the road."
"But when he's at Mar-a-Lago or at the White House, he's eating really good food. You get this... when you travel with him, he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long."
"I don't know how he's walking around much less being the most energetic person any of us have ever met."

You can hear what he said—and hear Miller's laughter—in the video below.

Trump once declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" and boasted about his physical prowess, once noting that his own White House physician had declared him "healthier than Obama"—despite Trump's distaste for exercise and fondness for fast food.

Trump has also been vocal about his aversion to exercise. In a New York Times Magazine profile, Trump expressed skepticism about the benefits of exercise, stating that people who work out regularly are often at risk of injuries and health issues.

Many weren't surprised by Kennedy's admission—but they were definitely grossed out.



Kennedy's comments mark at least the second recent reveal from a source close to Trump about the president's remarkably unhealthy eating habits.

Last year, Joe Gruters, the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), spoke during an appearance on the Chambers, Changes & Conversations podcast about witnessing the amount of McDonald's Trump eats on a daily basis and the odd way he combines his food.

Recalling his time on the campaign trail with Trump, Gruters said Trump "had hot fries waiting for him from McDonald’s. ... Then he had a Filet-O-Fish, a Quarter Pounder, and a Big Mac, and I think he combined two of them and he was drinking orange soda."

Gruters said "McDonald's should pay the president with what he eats."

