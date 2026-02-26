Arizona Moving Crew Helps Rescue Kidnapped Girl From Amber Alert—And It's All Caught On Dashcam Video

Last Saturday, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Kehlani Rogers. Fortunately, she has been found, unharmed, by some unexpected heroes.
According to the Amber Alert issued by the Avondale Police Department in Arizona, Kehlani had last been seen at her home in Avondale on Friday night. Kehlani's parents had welcomed a woman named "Merena," who they assumed was about 30 years old, into their home after she appeared, asking for help.
When the Rogers family woke up Saturday morning, they discovered that their daughter and "Merena" were missing, and the Amber Alert was issued shortly after.
Someone who called in an anonymous tip after the Amber Alert was issued said they'd given a ride to a young woman and a little girl who matched the physical descriptions of the Amber Alert. According to the tip, the woman told the driver that Kehlani was her daughter, and they were on their way to California.
Fortunately, the pair stopped at a QuikTrip gas station, where fate would soon intervene.
Just before 7:00 AM on Sunday morning, just outside Phoenix, Arizona, several employees from Camelback Moving Company had stopped at the QuikTrip on their way to a job, when they noticed a young woman and a little girl getting out of a pickup truck outside the convenience store.
One of the employees immediately pointed out the 3-year-old and pulled up the recent Amber Alert.
"Oh my god, that's her."
"That's exactly what she looks like."
The employees of the Camelback Moving Company then moved their truck to block the only exit that the woman could use, preventing her from leaving before the police arrived.
The police were quickly able to identify Kehlani Rogers and reunite her with her family.
"Merena" has since been identified as 23-year-old Marina Noriega, who has since been taken into custody. She's now facing felony charges for custody interference.
Before the charges were made, Noriega attempted to tell the police that she was actually Kehlani's biological mother and that Kehlani had been stolen from her at the hospital, and this was her attempt to get her back. Noriega eventually admitted that she was lying about her relationship with Kehlani, which might further impact her charges.
You can watch the video footage of Kehlani's discovery here:
An Arizona moving crew helps to rescue a kidnapped girl by using their truck to block the suspected kidnapper's car from leaving.
Viewers applauded the employees of the Camelback Moving Company for stepping in.
In the midst of all kinds of terrible, heartbreaking news, a special moment like this is so welcome and appreciated.
We're glad Kehlani Rogers is home and safe with her family, and we hope the men who stepped in get a raise!