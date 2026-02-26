Woman Stunned After Bringing Date Back To Her Place Only For Him To Bizarrely Insult Her Over A Candle

It seems like the whole point of dating would be to go out and have a good time, make a good impression, and hopefully meet someone that we want to continue to spend time with in a more meaningful way.

But it seems like there are some people out there who just use dating as an excuse to insult other people, namely their dates.

TikToker Cheyenne Stone, who has been chronicling personal healing, living alone, and being single in her 30s, periodically shares a video that she calls "dating lore," with an interesting story that occurred during a date.

In a recent dating lore video, Stone reflected on the time she'd been on a few dates with a guy and had reached the point of being comfortable enough with him to show him her home for the first time.

They went into her apartment together and sat down on the couch, and he began to comment on her various trinkets and possessions.

He asked about a pink, glittery candle she had on her coffee table, and she described it, saying:

"One of my best friends, Maddie, got it for me for my 30th birthday. She knows me so well."

"It's pink. It's sparkly. It just makes my day brighter."

Instead of agreeing that it was nice or moving on to the next subject, her date decided to spin this into an insult:

"He said, 'It's really pathetic that you have so many things displayed throughout your apartment that are from your 30th birthday. Wasn't that, like, a year ago?"

The TikToker was offended and shot back:

"Oh, well, sir, then you definitely don't wanna meet my childhood teddy bear, who I've had since 1997, my third birthday, who lives in my bedroom. Who sits on my pillow. You are never going to get to see that. You will never walk into that room and meet him."

You can watch the video here:

@hi_its_chey_ more dating lore for your entertainment #dating #datinghumor #single #datingstories

Fellow TikTokers were baffled by the man's behavior.

Perhaps this guy had some weird vendetta against the color pink, glitter, or general sentimentality, and he could not keep up appearances any longer.

More than likely, though, he wasn't used to seeing someone receive thoughtful gifts that were so meaningful to them that they still wanted to display those things approximately a year after receiving them.

Instead of being happy for her and imagining having that himself, which would have been a green flag, he flipped the script instead and made it a problem about her rather than a problem that he seemed to have, which is definitely not worth putting up with.