Woman Speaks Out In Viral TikTok After Company Expects Her To Train 25-Year-Old They Promoted Over Her

Fans Are Being Reminded Of How Much Tragedy Martin Short Has Experienced After The Death Of His Daughter

Katherine Short and Martin Short
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After Tuesday's news that actor Martin Short's daughter Katherine tragically died by suicide at age 42, the internet was reminded of just how much loss Short has endured in his life.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 26, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
There's a saying that the funniest people among us are typically the ones who have suffered the greatest losses or who struggle the most with their mental health, and Martin Short is unfortunately no exception.

While we've all experienced losses, Martin Short has suffered too much loss for one person, starting from a young age.

By the time he was 20, Short had lost his mother to cancer, his father after a series of strokes, and his brother to a terrible car accident.

Though they did not "work" romantically and remained friends instead, Short later lost his first love, Gilda Radner, who was by then married to his friend Gene Wilder, to ovarian cancer.

Short went on to marry the love of his life, Nancy Dolman. They were married for nearly 30 years and adopted three children, Katherine, Oliver, and Henry, before Nancy passed away in 2010, also from ovarian cancer.

Short and his children struggled to process this loss when their close family friend, who was like a rock for Short to lean on, Nora Ephron, passed just two years after Nancy in 2012.

Since 2012, Short has lost a series of friends to health and mental health reasons, including Diane Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Rob Reiner, and others.

Now, it's been confirmed that Short's daughter, Katherine Short, has died by suicide at the age of 42.

Katherine Short was a long-time social worker who worked at a psychiatry-led outpatient clinic after studying at New York University and the University of Southern California.

She was also involved in the nonprofit organization Bring Change 2 Mind, which works to destigmatize mental health struggles and encourages more open talk about mental health in our communities and media.

With the news of Katherine Short's passing, Redditors on the "Fauxmoi" subReddit couldn't help but grieve on Short's behalf for all that he's endured in his lifetime.

"He has endured so much tragedy. Parents and one brother dead by the time he was 20, wife passed from cancer, close with the Reiners, who just died, like a brother to Catherine O'Hara, who just passed. Now this."

"And he seems like such a nice person, too. Life can be incredibly unfair." - XcuseMeMisISpeakJive

"His first love was Gilda Radner, and she was also taken from the world far too early. My heart breaks for him. That is so much loss to endure in a lifetime." - SleepyBee90

"God. He was close to Diane Keeton, too, and Robin Williams." - annabelleoftheball

"I genuinely gasped. I always remember how he spoke about his wife, and now this... I don't know him, and I don't worship celebrities, but he genuinely seems like a good person. Even if he isn't, I am so, so sorry for his loss. I can't even begin to fathom what he's going through." - arca9mom

"This is heartbreaking. Short has had so much loss. His brother, parents at a young age, Gilda, his wife, John Candy, Reiner, O’Hara, and so many others."

"I am so sad for him and his family. He is an actor I have always liked and is a decent human being. A lovely Canadian man. His memoir is a must-read/listen." - bittermp

"D**n, man. Martin Short seems like a delightful guy. I'm so sad for him." - secret_identity_too

"He’s so warm and wonderful and adored, I’m sure he’s surrounded by love and support. But that’s his kid, there’s literally nothing worse, and there’s nothing that can help."

"I bet all the many people who adore him feel utterly helpless. But we know he has them, lining up to be there. And I’m glad for that." - ratstronaut

"He always has a smile on his face and is always trying to lighten the mood in every room he's in. I can't imagine what pain might be behind that smile and humor." - mochi_matcha17

"Losing his daughter like this is so incredibly sad on top of everything else. I hope he and his family are surrounded with love and support." - Curiosities

"I remember when he was on Howard Stern and asked about his wife's passing. He compared it to still being able to fly an airplane, but minus a wing."

"That analogy always stuck with me. I can't imagine the loss of a child on top of that (and along with multiple tragedies otherwise personally with family and friends). My thoughts are with him and all the Short family." - Perry7609


We've all been through hard times, but it feels like Short has been dealt an especially tragic hand.

Hopefully, he is being supported by loved ones right now while processing the terrible loss of his daughter.



If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

To find help outside the United States, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has resources available at https://findahelpline.com/i/iasp

