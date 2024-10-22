Skip to content

Charlamagne Tha God Laughs In Lara Trump's Face After She Claims Trump Isn't 'Racist'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Steve Martin Just Added Fuel To Rumors Meryl Streep And Martin Short Are Dating With New Pic

Steve Martin; Meryl Streep with Martin Short
Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/GettyImages

The Only Murders in the Building star has fans in a tizzy after sharing a suggestive photo of his costars on Instagram.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 22, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Looks like there's only romance in the building.

Fans of Hulu's mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building got hot and bothered after they speculated that one of its stars, Steve Martin, subtly dished on a brewing love affair between his Murders co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short.

On Saturday, Martin cheekily shared a screenshot of the cover of Glamour Magazine featuring Streep and Short suggesting Martin was the third wheel.

This was indicated by Martin's face being superimposed with the "No" symbol, with a big red dash across his face in the group photo.


Social media users took the clue and ran with the mystery.

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

People generally loved the rapport the iconic Hollywoodcastmates shared.

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

@stevemartinreally/Instagram

Rumors of Streep and Short, who play love interests on the show, dating began after fans noticed the pair getting especially close at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.

The romantic buzz gained further momentum when the pair were spotted holding hands at an afterparty launching the fourth season premiere of OMITB in Los Angeles.

Streep quietly separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, more than seven years ago.

Short, who married actress Nancy Dolman in 1980, remained her husband until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010.

Latest News

Screenshot of Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers Hilariously NSFW Call To Voters To Reject Trump In Epic Viral Video

More from Entertainment

Joni Mitchell; Donald Trump
Amy Sussman/WireImage; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell Fans Go Wild After She Says 'F**k Donald Trump' During Hollywood Bowl Concert

Iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell's fans went wild after she put former President Donald Trump on blast during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday—and reminded her fans how important it is for them to vote.

After performing “Dog Eat Dog,” a song about the powerful who “lie, cheat, skim, scam,” Mitchell added a pointed remark following the line about “big-wig financiers,” saying, “Like Donald Trump.” Once the song ended, she delved further, sharing her thoughts on the Republican presidential candidate.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Barack Obama; Donald Trump
PBS; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Harris Rally Erupts In Cheers After Obama Uses Trump's Favorite Line Of Attack Against Him

A crowd of Vice President Kamala Harris's supporters erupted in cheers after former President Barack Obama expertly pointed out during a speech how former President Donald Trump's gripe that Harris had the opportunity to get things done as vice president for the past four years can also be applied to Trump himself.

Obama pointed out that Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance do not actually have answers addressing specific policy issues and instead rely on anti-immigration rhetoric to scare people into voting for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aaron Rodgers appearing to pick his nose and eat it
NBC

Aaron Rodgers Appeared To Pick His Nose And Eat It During Game—And NFL Fans Are Grossed Out

If you're one of the many people who are not big fans of NFL player Aaron Rodgers, this is your moment, because Sunday's game included a Rodgers moment that has gone viral—for all the wrong reasons.

Not because of a play during the New York Jets quarterback's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but rather a clip of Rodgers relaxing on the sidelines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman smiling and appearing bashful
Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

People Reveal The Nicest Compliments They've Ever Received

/We can all agree that it technically costs nothing to be kind to someone instead of ignoring them or bringing them down.

But we often forget just how powerful our kindest acts can be and how the nice things we say can stick with people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman shrugging with both hands out
Chris/Unsplash

People Break Down The Worst 'I Hate To Break It To You' Moments They've Experienced

No one likes a dreadful reality check. It can seem like the recipient is uninformed or naive.

However, nothing's worse than someone who doesn't just come right out and reveal the truth about a particular matter.

Keep ReadingShow less