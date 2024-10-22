Steve Martin Just Added Fuel To Rumors Meryl Streep And Martin Short Are Dating With New Pic

Looks like there's only romance in the building.
Fans of Hulu's mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building got hot and bothered after they speculated that one of its stars, Steve Martin, subtly dished on a brewing love affair between his Murders co-stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short.
On Saturday, Martin cheekily shared a screenshot of the cover of Glamour Magazine featuring Streep and Short suggesting Martin was the third wheel.
This was indicated by Martin's face being superimposed with the "No" symbol, with a big red dash across his face in the group photo.
Social media users took the clue and ran with the mystery.
People generally loved the rapport the iconic Hollywoodcastmates shared.
Rumors of Streep and Short, who play love interests on the show, dating began after fans noticed the pair getting especially close at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.
The romantic buzz gained further momentum when the pair were spotted holding hands at an afterparty launching the fourth season premiere of OMITB in Los Angeles.
Streep quietly separated from her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, more than seven years ago.
Short, who married actress Nancy Dolman in 1980, remained her husband until her death from ovarian cancer in 2010.