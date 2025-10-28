White House Lashes Out Over Clip Of Trump Being Led Around By Japan PM—But The Full Video Is Even Worse

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump went on a state visit to Japan for a meeting with the country's first female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.

After a ceremonial meeting with Emperor Naruhito where Trump again broke an ally's royal protocol, shaking the Emperor's hand instead of bowing, the POTUS appeared confused and lost during a welcome ceremony with Prime Minister Takaichi.

Acyn, senior digital editor for MeidasTouch.com, shared a clip from Trump's welcoming ceremony.

Acyn routinely posts clips of newsworthy events, but this post evoked an angry reaction from the White House's Rapid Response 47 account.

They reshared Acyn's clip with a video of their own, captioned:

"Why didn't you share the full video, dumba**?"

The White House's full video—and their profane response to the clip—only made things worse by drawing more attention to Trump's embarrassing moment.

Donald Trump has just been photographed wandering around a Japanese banquet hall with the Prime Minister, looking bewildered.









B.C. News/TikTok













Rapid Response 47 lashed out at Acyn, but many are sharing videos from multiple sources capturing Trump's obvious confusion.





















And the foreign press is having a field day with Trump's latest public display of cognitive decline.

The United Kingdom's Express titled their article "Trump health fears as 'confused' President salutes at wrong time and wanders aimlessly" while India's Hindustan Times wrote "Video showing Trump being guided around room by Japan’s PM creates buzz amid health concerns, Did White House react?"

Hindustan Times also shared a video on YouTube titled "Trump's Embarrassing Confusion In Japan, Wanders Off In Room While Meeting PM Takaichi."

India's CNN-News18 labeled their video "Donald Trump Appearing To Wander Ahead Of Takaichi During Ceremonial Inspection Of Guards."

The UK's Independent titled their YouTube compilation "Trump wanders off while meeting with Japanese prime minister."

And the UK's Mirror titled their YouTube video "Biden's Ghost Spooks Trump In Japan? POTUS Wanders Confused During Guard Of Honour, Takaichi Guides."

The Rapid Response 47 account can insult others for sharing the video on X all they want, but Trump is already an international laughingstock.

There's no putting that cat back in the bag, so maybe it's time to address Trump's health and fitness to serve.