Trump Blasted After Bizarrely Claiming That Watergate Was A 'Hoax' In Unhinged Rant

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate.
There's the GOP-created government shutdown, increasing national and international backlash over the Gestapo tactics employed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and dissension in the ranks of his MAGA minions over Trump's 2024 campaign promises to reveal and release all of the information Trump's Justice Department and the FBI compiled to indict and arrest Trump's longtime friend, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in 2019.
So on Sunday morning, Trump ignored all of that to whine about something else completely: one of his two impeachments during his first term in office.
Trump posted on Truth Social:
"The Ukraine Impeachment (of me!) Scam was a far bigger Illegal Hoax than Watergate. I sincerely hope the necessary authorities, including CONGRESS, are looking into this! Adam 'Schiffty' Schiff was sooo dishonest and corrupt. So many laws, and protocols, were violated, and just plain broken!!! President DJT"
President Trump decided to *checks notes* call into question the validity and legality of the infamous Watergate scandal—one of the most documented and scrutinized crimes in American history—which brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon.
The current POTUS' latest rambling rant isn't helping the White House's claims that Trump isn't suffering from dementia or another form of cognitive decline.
Or the post may be simply another attempt to distract from his many failures and plummeting popularity by declaring himself the victim of others' machinations rather than his own impeachable acts.
Either way, no one outside of his most loyal acolytes was signing on for Trump's latest departure from reality.
California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff responded to Trump's tantrum on X, writing:
"The government has been shut down for nearly half a month."
"Insurance costs are doubling for millions of families."
"And you’re still trying to rewrite history on the first bipartisan vote to impeach a U.S. president?"
"Put down your phone and focus on ending the Trump shutdown."
Indeed, it seems there are a host of more pressing matters for the President to focus on other than his own petty problems and hurt feelings.
Unfortunately, that appears to be all he ever thinks about.