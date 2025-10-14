Skip to content

Trump Blasted After Bizarrely Claiming That Watergate Was A 'Hoax' In Unhinged Rant

Donald Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday to declare his impeachment was a bigger "illegal hoax" than Watergate—and was promptly called out.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 14, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has a lot on his plate.

There's the GOP-created government shutdown, increasing national and international backlash over the Gestapo tactics employed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, and dissension in the ranks of his MAGA minions over Trump's 2024 campaign promises to reveal and release all of the information Trump's Justice Department and the FBI compiled to indict and arrest Trump's longtime friend, registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in 2019.

So on Sunday morning, Trump ignored all of that to whine about something else completely: one of his two impeachments during his first term in office.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

"The Ukraine Impeachment (of me!) Scam was a far bigger Illegal Hoax than Watergate. I sincerely hope the necessary authorities, including CONGRESS, are looking into this! Adam 'Schiffty' Schiff was sooo dishonest and corrupt. So many laws, and protocols, were violated, and just plain broken!!! President DJT"

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social


causes.com/Facebook

President Trump decided to *checks notes* call into question the validity and legality of the infamous Watergate scandal—one of the most documented and scrutinized crimes in American history—which brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon.

Jennifer Lawrence Reaction GIF Giphy

The current POTUS' latest rambling rant isn't helping the White House's claims that Trump isn't suffering from dementia or another form of cognitive decline.

With Dementia .They can only obsess about a few topics to remember .Because they feel their mind slipping .So they have to hold on
— Chrayzi Chrissy (@chrayzichrissy.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 7:21 PM

Confusing past events with the present day is a common symptom.

Or the post may be simply another attempt to distract from his many failures and plummeting popularity by declaring himself the victim of others' machinations rather than his own impeachable acts.

Either way, no one outside of his most loyal acolytes was signing on for Trump's latest departure from reality.

flyovercountry76/Bluesky


Seems like an opportunity to re-release all the evidence PROVING that he did it.
— Mike Aitch (H) (@harryto.bsky.social) October 13, 2025 at 8:58 AM

@meg8dd/Bluesky


What a disgrace, a loser. Wasting our money instead of working for us.
— MickSS (@mickss.bsky.social) October 13, 2025 at 3:09 AM


causes.com/Facebook


How awful, Donald is upset!
— elonimnot.bsky.social (@elonimnot.bsky.social) October 13, 2025 at 12:10 AM


causes.com/Facebook


Would donny 2-dolls be diluted enough believe Zelensky could 'make his day better' for some Tomahawks.
— calboy714.bsky.social (@calboy714.bsky.social) October 13, 2025 at 12:32 AM


causes.com/Facebook


Is T setting up Z, to try (again) to extort Z to lie?
— Scott B (@scott38103.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 10:02 PM


causes.com/Facebook


🍊💩 is a traitor! Yes, let’s rerun Drumpf’s treachery.
— lucydemo.bsky.social (@lucydemo.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 8:26 PM


causes.com/Facebook


Yet another attempt to rewrite history, to cloud the past and tell a story where he was the victim, not the crook. For much too long he has gotten away with bullying everyone around him, repeating the story the way he wants it told where he is the hero/victim. It is all spun, and nearly all lies.
— Where did we go wrong . . (@rerussell.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 8:17 PM


causes.com/Facebook


It was NOT a scam. He was impeached Twice. His team basically offered no evidence in rebuttal. Opinion and conspiracy theories dont count as factual.
— handlestohandless.bsky.social (@handlestohandless.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 7:35 PM


causes.com/Facebook


The Craziest thing about that is how he still hasn’t released the Epstein Files
— Ade Wright (@adewright.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 7:09 PM


causes.com/Facebook




[image or embed]
— King-Raccoon (@kingraccoondog.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 7:02 PM


causes.com/Facebook


His clock is running out; he’s swimming up the stream of history and he’s old and fat. He is who he’s always been. A criminal, a fraud, yet somehow convinced enough rubes to let their racism flags fly. His time will end like all the others.
— smellytoe (@smellytoe.bsky.social) October 12, 2025 at 7:00 PM

California Democratic Senator Adam Schiff responded to Trump's tantrum on X, writing:

"The government has been shut down for nearly half a month."
"Insurance costs are doubling for millions of families."
"And you’re still trying to rewrite history on the first bipartisan vote to impeach a U.S. president?"
"Put down your phone and focus on ending the Trump shutdown."

Indeed, it seems there are a host of more pressing matters for the President to focus on other than his own petty problems and hurt feelings.

Unfortunately, that appears to be all he ever thinks about.

