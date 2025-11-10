Skip to content

Trump Slammed After Seemingly Believing Patently False Post From Satirical Website About Obama

Comedian Nikki Glaser Divides Fans With 'SNL' Monologue Jokes About Slavery And Human Trafficking

Nikki Glaser delivers her no-filter monologue during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Glaser made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut over the weekend and opened with a 10-minute monologue—but not all viewers were laughing at the subject matter...

Nov 10, 2025
Comedian and professional “I said what I said” enthusiast Nikki Glaser has officially joined the ranks of Saturday Night Live hosts who left audiences gasping, laughing, and nervously checking whether the FCC still has jurisdiction over Studio 8H.

Fresh off hosting the Golden Globes and taping a Hulu comedy special slated for 2026, Glaser made her SNL debut this weekend, and immediately detonated a 10-minute monologue that sent half of Twitter clutching their rosaries.

The chaos started early with her opening line:

“Here I am in New York City, Epstein’s original island!”

Cue the sound of 200 people laughing through sheer panic. The 41-year-old comedian doubled down moments later, circling back to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell while riffing on her Gen Z friends’ fear of human trafficking.

She quipped:

“In my 20s, I just feared good old-fashioned rape. I didn’t think it would be a career. We didn’t think it was anything more than a temp job at a frat-house futon. They’re like, ‘We’re safer when you’re with us because they think you’re our madam. You have resting Ghislaine face, so keep that up.’”

If that didn’t clear the air, she followed it with a story about her 4-year-old nephew, a bit that managed to turn pure discomfort into an art form.

With her trademark deadpan delivery, Glaser joked:

“My sister’s like, ‘He can shower with you, it’s fine—he does it with us.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, but are you cool with an adult showering with your child? What if I molest him?’"
"She goes, ‘Would you?’ and I’m like, ‘No! I’d never! That’s disgusting! But honestly… that’s exactly what I’d say if I was going to.’”

It was the kind of joke that made half the audience laugh, half recoil, and everyone wonder whether therapy should now be included in the Peacock Premium subscription.

Then, without missing a beat, she dropped:

“Don’t trust anyone. I don’t even trust myself.”

Somewhere, Lorne Michaels probably exhaled in relief—that’s precisely what he booked her for.

Glaser didn’t stop at taboo family humor.

She lobbed a Trump-tan grenade:

“He picked an insane shade. He went pretty dark. He didn’t go Kamala, but he picked a shade that half of America was like, ‘Okay, we can still tell he’s white.’”

The audience laughed—half in shock, half in recognition—the kind of uneasy chuckle that says, “Well… she’s not wrong.”

And just to make sure no one accused her of punching down, Glaser turned the spray-tan lamp on herself:

“I feel like that’s cultural appropriation. I don’t know. I mean, it’s not blackface, but it is Guatemalan leg. This is not my leg. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, me llamo is Nikki!’ Am I saying that right?”

It was a joke so specific you could practically hear every spray-tanned Real Housewives star shifting uncomfortably on their couch.

For those brave enough to relive the chaos (or see what everyone’s tweeting about), you can watch the full monologue below:

If you’ve ever seen Glaser perform, none of this should come as a surprise. Her brand is dark, fearless, and unapologetically self-aware, the kind of comedy that makes you laugh, then immediately prompts you to text your therapist.

She’s the same comic who once told Blake Griffin, “You look like a Black guy that got made by a printer running out of ink,” and informed Jewel, “Your teeth are like the Spice Girls—they’re all different colors and doing their own things.”

Lorne didn’t hire her for wholesome one-liners; he hired a grenade with perfect timing.

Her latest special, Someday You’ll Die, earned Emmy, Critics’ Choice, and Golden Globe nominations with material like this gem on infertility:

“You hear about a teen who gets raped by her uncle, and God’s like, ‘Here’s twins,’ and you’re like, ‘What the f**k? Are you serious? I’m over here trying.’ So, my boyfriend and I have stopped doing that role-play because that was risky. We were playing with fire!”

In short: Nikki Glaser doesn’t just cross lines; she redraws them in permanent marker.

Social media lit up like Studio 8H’s applause sign, with half applauding her “no-filter feminism” and half demanding an apology in Notes app form.

Saturday’s episode wasn’t all controversy, though. Musical guest Sombr made his SNL debut, and Glaser appeared in one of the night’s standout sketches, “Spirit Tunnel Anxiety,” a fake infomercial for Hudsacillin, a medication for celebrities terrified of walking through the exuberant “spirit tunnel” on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

In the bit, Glaser groaned:

“I love Jennifer Hudson, but as a middle-aged white woman, I felt trapped…”

You can watch the hilarious sketch here:

The real Jennifer Hudson loved it, reposting the clip and inviting Glaser to the show herself. The invitation was probably genuine, though one can imagine Hudson’s publicist quietly Googling "Hudsacillin side effects."

In the end, Nikki Glaser delivered precisely what her fans expect from her: sharp, fearless, and delightfully reckless comedy that doesn't apologize for itself. Whether you love or loathe her, she successfully completed the SNL hosting challenge, making the audience laugh, squirm, and generate online buzz before Sunday brunch.

Somewhere, Lorne Michaels is likely toasting her performance while hoping that Trump's FCC doesn’t reach out to him again.

