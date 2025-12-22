Skip to content

Elon Musk Cries Racism After Associated Press Explains Why They Capitalize 'Black' But Not 'White'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Erika Kirk Has Ultimate Freudian Slip While Honoring Student With 'Charlie Kirk Courage Award'

Screenshot of Erika Kirk and Caleb Chilcutt
Turning Point USA

While honoring Utah Valley University student Caleb Chilcutt with the Charlie Kirk Courage Award at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend, Erika Kirk had an epic slip of the tongue while comparing Chilcutt to her late husband.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraDec 22, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Erika Kirk was mocked online after she had an epic Freudian slip while honoring Utah Valley University student Caleb Chilcutt with the Charlie Kirk Courage Award at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend and misspoke while comparing Chilcutt to her late husband, far-right activist Charlie Kirk.

The late Kirk, who was assassinated at UVU in September, was a virulent white supremacist who aligned with the Christian right and advocated for Christian nationalism, promoting a nativist, fundamentalist Christian view of society. All the while, he openly attacked LGBTQ+ rights, backed the white genocide conspiracy theory, and was a major figure in the MAGA movement.

Erika Kirk got tongue-tied while speaking onstage to present Chilcutt with the award, saying:

“Despite the devastating loss of Charlie Kirk, my incredible husband at UVU, Caleb has persisted with the same grift.”

"Grift"? Oh, dear. Erika Kirk caught her own error and said “gift” before finally settling on the word “grit.”

She added, turning to Chilcutt:

“It has been a long day! Trust me, you’re not a grifter, honey. It’s all good.”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The late Charlie Kirk definitely knew a thing or two about grifting considering how successful he was at generating support for President Donald Trump among younger voters and lashing out at those Republicans he did not perceive as being "Trumpian" enough.

All in all, as he became perhaps the most influential figure in the young MAGA movement, he made millions on books and speaking appearances—all of which helped catapult President Donald Trump to the White House despite his history of criminal activity and demonstrated unfitness for office.

Considering what Erika Kirk said, many felt she was simply saying out loud what we already know to be true—and she was swiftly mocked for it.




You may want to take a second to think before you speak next time, Erika. Otherwise you might keep dropping accidental truth bombs.

Latest News

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, the last time audiences saw Captain America before his unexpected return was teased for Avengers: Doomsday.
Celebrities

Marvel Just Confirmed That Chris Evans Is Returning For 'Avengers: Doomsday'—And Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Gavin Newsom; Sean Duffy
Political News

Gavin Newsom Hits Sean Duffy With Blunt Factcheck After Duffy Tries To Take Credit For New Infrastructure Grants

Stephen and Katie Miller
Political News

Stephen Miller's Wife Ripped After She Shades CBS Reporter Who Cried Foul Over Spiked '60 Minutes' Segment

Sean Strickland; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MAGA UFC Fighter Shares Brutal Reason Why He Has No Interest In Fighting At White House Event

More from News/political-news

Jasmine Crockett; JD Vance
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Caylo Seals/Getty Images

Jasmine Crockett Gives JD Vance Blunt Reality Check After He Tries To Mock Her 'Street Girl Persona'

Texas Republican Jasmine Crockett hit back at Vice President JD Vance after he criticized her "street girl persona" during an appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.

Speaking on stage, Vance mocked Crockett's ambitions to join the Senate—she recently launched a campaign—and received supportive "boos" from the conservative crowd when he said:

Keep ReadingShow less
A group of people in medical scrubs walking down a hallway
group of doctors walking on hospital hallway
Photo by Luis Melendez on Unsplash

Healthcare Workers Share The Common Medical Myths That Drive Them Crazy

It's safe to say the majority of people have a somewhat romanticized view of medicine, largely owing to soap operas or prime time medical dramas.

Others have an equally skewed, if somewhat sadder, grasp on medicine, after being raised to fear or not trust doctors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj
Turning Point USA

Nicki Minaj Awkwardly Calls JD Vance An 'Assassin' While Speaking To Erika Kirk—And Nicki's Reaction Is All Of Us

Rapper Nicki Minaj had quite the awkward moment at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest over the weekend after she attempted to compliment Vice President JD Vance by calling him an "assassin" before realizing her error.

That's a significant blunder from the newly-minted MAGA performer, considering she said these words while talking to Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, whose husband, far-right activist Charlie Kirk, was assassinated at a college event in September.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man writing on paper with a pen
man writing on paper
Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

People Share Secrets From Their Jobs That Everyone Should Know

No matter your profession, no workplace is without some element of office gossip.

Juicy as this may be between co-workers, the information spread has little consequence outside the walls of the office or workplace.

Keep ReadingShow less
Timothee Chalamet; EsDeeKid
Dia Dipasupil/WireImage; EsDeeKid/YouTube

Timothée Chalamet Cheekily Responds To Rumors He's Viral UK Rapper With New Music Video

Is actor Timothée Chalamet actually who he says he is? Or is he secretly a masked rapper from the United Kingdom?

The answer may seem obvious but it's a legitimate mystery on the internet, and the lengths Chalamet has gone to to dispel the rumors are only making people more suspicious!

Keep ReadingShow less