People Are Giving Erika Kirk Major Side-Eye After Noticing Bizarre Detail In Background Of Photo

Erika Kirk, the widow of slain far-right activist Charlie Kirk, received major side-eye from eagle-eyed internet users after they noticed she either moved or removed a photograph of her and her late husband at their wedding.
Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a college event in September. He has been celebrated as a martyr by the far-right ever since, and his widow—now Turning Point USA's CEO—has been criticized for her actions in the spotlight, including WWE-style entrances at events and intimately embracing Vice President JD Vance in full view of cameras.
In response to these criticisms, Erika Kirk previously said that "there is no linear blueprint for grief," words that have nonetheless failed to satisfy critics on both sides of the political aisle.
Now, social media users have caught on to another detail in photos being shared online that include a still from a December interview in which Erika Kirk spoke with Glenn Beck on Blaze TV, alongside a separate, older image of Charlie Kirk.
In each image, the Kirks are seated before what looks like the same bookshelf. In the photo featuring Charlie Kirk, a framed picture from their wedding can be seen in the background. In the image of Erika Kirk, that framed photograph does not appear.
You can see the images below.
The Charlie Kirk Show and Blaze TV
People immediately had thoughts.
But despite all the social media attention generated by these screenshots, there may be an innocent explanation after all.
As a Turning Point USA spokesperson told Newsweek:
"Erika moved it to a lower shelf when her daughter asked to see it so she could hold and look at the photo. It's still on the studio shelf, just lower down where her daughter can look at it whenever she's in there with her mom."