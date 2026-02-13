GoFundMe For James Van Der Beek's Family Sparks Debate About U.S. Healthcare After Amassing Over $1.5 Million

Though Dawson's Creek's James Van Der Beek has only just tragically passed away at the age of 48, his family has had to start making financial plans amid their grief.

While going through cancer treatment, it became public knowledge that Van Der Beek was auctioning off much of his memorabilia from Dawson's Creek and other big products to cover the high costs of his cancer treatment. Though Cobra Kai star Paul Walter stepped in at the time and started a Cameo account to help offset those remaining medical costs, the debt continued to mount.

Van Der Beek's family now has the looming medical debt to deal with, as well as the other expenses that every family must address on a monthly basis, like groceries, education, and housing.

Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly, has been made the beneficiary of a GoFundMe that was started yesterday by one of Kimberly's loved ones, asking people to consider donating to offset the remaining medical costs and to help the Van Der Beek family maintain their home and educational plans.

The GoFundMe listing reads:

"James Van Der Beek was a beloved husband, father, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around him. After a long and courageous battle with cancer, James passed away on February 11, 2026, leaving behind his devoted wife, Kimberly, and their six wonderful children."

"Throughout his illness, the family faced not only emotional challenges but also significant financial strain as they did everything possible to support James and provide for his care."

"In the wake of this loss, Kimberly and the children are facing an uncertain future. The costs of James’s medical care and the extended fight against cancer have left the family out of funds."

"They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time. The support of friends, family, and the wider community will make a world of difference as they navigate the road ahead."



"Your generosity will help cover essential living expenses, pay bills, and support the children’s education. Every donation, no matter the size, will help Kimberly and her family find hope and security as they rebuild their lives. Thank you for considering a gift to support them."

The goal for the GoFundMe was $1.5 million, and more than $2.1 million has been raised as of the writing of this piece, with over 43,000 donations having been made. A few notable donations were $10,000 from Wicked director Jon M. Chu, a monthly pledge of $2,500 from Avatar's Zoe Saldaña, and an anonymous top donation of $30,000.

Steven Spielberg, the favorite director of Van Der Beek's character Dawson Leery, and his wife Kate Capshaw also donated $25,000 to the GoFundMe.

Though everyone can empathize with the family and understands the hardship they must be going through, a debate began in the "Entertainment" subReddit, where people were torn between human kindness, the disgusting U.S. medical system, and celebrity wealth.

The family is grieving, obviously, but many people noted that their financial situation makes affording healthcare much easier than it is for most people.

"It's so terribly tragic that he has died so young and left his young family behind, and then on top of that the tragedy is compounded by the awful for profit US health care system. Heartbreaking." -PrinceRupertAwakes

"It’s hard to believe that even the famous can face the same horrible financial outcome of the common person. As a kid I always thought being a celebrity would leave you in good standings. But over the years I’ve seen a lot of famous people hit rock bottom, or lose it all to disease. James will live in a lot of our hearts and minds, so long Dawson." -ivejustbluemyself

"America is an indefensible nightmare. A dude who was on hit shows, in movies, and is a well known name still goes bankrupt basically over just random illness. what a crock of sh*t."

"Tell some kid he should work hard as an actor MAYBE MAYBE MAYBE HE could have 1 / 100 the success this guy had, and then this guy is totally screwed by his country, and what are you supposed to hope for?" -EveryAccount7729

"My grandfather worked his whole life in order to save up a cushion that he would use up in its entirety paying for 6 months of hospice care before the end. Life savings spent on getting a bed pan changed by a stranger. That’s the American way." -one_pound_of_flesh

"SAG insurance is only available as long as you book acting gigs. I read somewhere that older actors would guest star on 'Murder She Wrote' so they could keep their insurance. Angela Lansbury wanted to make sure they were able to continue their insurance coverage." -memcjo

There's also the lingering question of posting a public GoFundMe, which encourages middle- and lower-income people to donate, while fellow actors arguably make much more.

"I don’t understand why he wouldn’t have a life insurance policy after having that many kids. Yes, money comes and goes, but there’s no excuse to own an entire ranch and not have a life insurance policy."

"What also bothers me a lot is that their original goal was $500k but then they raised it to $1 million dollars. That really rubs me the wrong way and is so greedy to me." - alilcannoli

"Why can’t their rich friends step up? Why do lay people who can barely afford life themselves feel compelled to donate to millionaires who didn’t need a ranch at minimum. It’s so gross to me." - Butter5768

"I’m also kind of shocked they weren’t better financially prepared with 6 kids. Which normally I would say isn’t my business but when you start asking for money, you make it other people’s business. I don't know, something feels icky about the whole thing to me." - DriftingIntoAbstract

"Seriously. Why it is being posted for regular middle-class people to donate and why ARE they donating?"

"People are going to say he didn’t make as much money as we think (fine), but I promise he made more in his career than the vast majority of us will earn in our lifetimes." - Revolutionary_Cow536

It's an incredible loss that Van Der Beek passed at such a young age to cancer. The question of whether celebrities should be able to get GoFundMe donations will likely continue to be a topic of debate for years to come.

But the fact that we have a healthcare system in the U.S. that can bring even the family of a Hollywood star to their knees speaks volumes.