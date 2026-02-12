Skip to content

'Dawson's Creek' Stars Lead Poignant Tributes To James Van Der Beek After His Tragic Death At 48

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Viral Video Of Delivery Robot Maneuvering Around Unhoused Man In Miami Is Honestly So Dystopian

Screenshots from @hackedliving's TikTok video
@hackedliving/TikTok

A video on TikTok of a delivery robot side-stepping an unhoused man sleeping on a sidewalk in Miami is going viral.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanFeb 12, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Technology is here to make our lives more convenient and successful, but it has a chilling way of calling out problems that we're experiencing.

In a TikTok video recorded by TikToker @hackedliving, an delivery robot named "Akira" was seen rolling down a sidewalk in Miami, eyes blinking as it approached its destination.

But in the middle of the sidewalk was an unhoused man, napping in a somewhat shaded area, lying in the fetal position directly on the cement with nothing underneath him.

Without stopping, the robot rolled off of the sidewalk to go around the sleeping, unhoused man, and then circled back onto the sidewalk to approach the TikToker recording the video to continue dropping off its delivery.

The delivery robot continued to drive until it reached the TikToker's feet and stopped, either ready for the TikToker to check in to receive their delivery, or confused about the new obstacle in its way.

You can watch the TikTok video here:

@hackedliving

how meta @City of Miami #billycorben

Fellow TikTokers were alarmed by what they had just watched.

Many were specifically focused on how dystopian this moment felt and how easily it could be slipped into a Black Mirror episode.

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

@hackedliving/TikTok

The video footage also spread to the X platform, where X users were equally disturbed.

X users agreed with TikTok's sentiments about the moment feeling dystopian, though some also called it "cyberpunk" with the involvement of a literal robot.







This moment caught on camera is an interesting and chilling examination of how invisible unhoused people often are, even when they are in exceedingly exposed spaces. But seeing a robot, which had an unaffected reaction to the unhoused man and went around him like he was nothing, is an eye-opening example of how unhoused people are commonly perceived.

The alarming truth, however, is that this is how unhoused people are often interacted with by their fellow humans who have better living conditions. While they might have had a more visceral reaction to seeing the unhoused man sleeping on the middle of the sidewalk, there's a very real possibility that most people—not just robots—would also walk by him without doing anything about him being there or offering him help.

Latest News

Jennifer Garner
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner Just Pitched A New Sport For The Winter Olympics—And Fans Are Into It

Elis Lundholm
Olympics

NBC Apologizes After Commentators Repeatedly Misgendered Trans Winter Olympic Skier

Screenshots of Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters
Political News

Fox News Host Gives Jesse Watters Blunt Reality Check After Stranger Called Him A 'Fascist'

More from Trending

Patrick Morrisey
@ameliaknisely/X

GOP West Virginia Governor's Press Conference Goes Viral For Hilariously Awkward Typo On Sign

MAGA Republican Governor Patrick Morrisey decided to hold a press conference at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, West Virginia, to ask voters to support state income tax cuts.

But his message was derailed by a detail no one on the governor's team, including the man himself, noticed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mark Alford; Bad Bunny
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Blasted After Saying Republicans Are Now 'Investigating' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

In an interview with Real America's Voice, Missouri Republican Representative Mark Alford said House Republicans are now "investigating" rapper Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, claiming it "could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction" for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, which was broadcast live on February 1, 2004, featured singers Justin Timberlake and Jackson. The show is infamous for the moment Timberlake exposed Jackson's breast for a moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Ripped After Trying To Sweep Aside Trump's Role In Epstein Files During Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was swiftly criticized after she tried to sweep aside President Donald Trump's role in the Epstein files, urging the press—and by extension the public—to "move on" from the matter.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

JD Vance Slammed After Warning U.S. Olympians Not To 'Pop Off About Politics' During The Olympics

As several Olympians have made headlines in the past week for statements critical of the Trump administration's policies, particularly amid the ongoing nationwide immigration crackdown, JD Vance criticized those Olympians who, as he put it, "pop off about politics."

For instance, freeskier Chloe Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, who has previously addressed how racism has impacted her career, said "it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on." Figure skater Amber Glenn also described the current climate in the U.S. as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community.

Keep ReadingShow less
sign listing rules: no smoking, littering, loitering, skateboarding
David Trinks on Unsplash

Couples Share The Dumbest 'House Rule' They Implemented As A Joke That They Now Enforce

House rules is a phrase that refers to the guidelines a specific household maintains.

How those rules are developed is very individual to the people living there, although some are quite universal.

Keep ReadingShow less