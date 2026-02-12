Viral Video Of Delivery Robot Maneuvering Around Unhoused Man In Miami Is Honestly So Dystopian

Technology is here to make our lives more convenient and successful, but it has a chilling way of calling out problems that we're experiencing.
In a TikTok video recorded by TikToker @hackedliving, an delivery robot named "Akira" was seen rolling down a sidewalk in Miami, eyes blinking as it approached its destination.
But in the middle of the sidewalk was an unhoused man, napping in a somewhat shaded area, lying in the fetal position directly on the cement with nothing underneath him.
Without stopping, the robot rolled off of the sidewalk to go around the sleeping, unhoused man, and then circled back onto the sidewalk to approach the TikToker recording the video to continue dropping off its delivery.
The delivery robot continued to drive until it reached the TikToker's feet and stopped, either ready for the TikToker to check in to receive their delivery, or confused about the new obstacle in its way.
You can watch the TikTok video here:
Fellow TikTokers were alarmed by what they had just watched.
Many were specifically focused on how dystopian this moment felt and how easily it could be slipped into a Black Mirror episode.
The video footage also spread to the X platform, where X users were equally disturbed.
X users agreed with TikTok's sentiments about the moment feeling dystopian, though some also called it "cyberpunk" with the involvement of a literal robot.
This moment caught on camera is an interesting and chilling examination of how invisible unhoused people often are, even when they are in exceedingly exposed spaces. But seeing a robot, which had an unaffected reaction to the unhoused man and went around him like he was nothing, is an eye-opening example of how unhoused people are commonly perceived.
The alarming truth, however, is that this is how unhoused people are often interacted with by their fellow humans who have better living conditions. While they might have had a more visceral reaction to seeing the unhoused man sleeping on the middle of the sidewalk, there's a very real possibility that most people—not just robots—would also walk by him without doing anything about him being there or offering him help.