Fox News Host Gives Jesse Watters Blunt Reality Check After Stranger Called Him A 'Fascist'

Fox News personality Jesse Watters got a brutal reality check from his colleague Jessica Tarlov when he shared a story live on The Five about his bewilderment after a stranger shouted "F.U. fascist!" at him while he was walking his dog in his neighborhood.
Watters previously lived in a Manhattan rental and currently lives in a $2.8 million mansion in Bernardsville, New Jersey—where at least one neighbor is not a fan of his.
He said:
"I was walking in my neighborhood, on my street and this car comes throttling down. He [the driver] looks me, he's already angry. And he sees me and I give him a wave ... and all of a sudden, he passes me, screeches on the brakes, rolls down the window and says, "F.U. fascist!'"
When one of his colleagues asked, "Is that real?" Watters replied:
"In my neighborhood! I swear to God, this happened this afternoon. And I'm thinking to myself, 'How does... he doesn't know I'm a fascist.'"
Then Tarlov chimed in:
"Yes, he does. You're on TV."
She then cut him off with a simple "Yes!" and gestured at the camera when Watters attempted to ask if he "comes across" as a fascist.
You can watch their exchange below.
Watters: I was walking in my street, a car drives by and I give him a wave. He rolls down the window and says, “F U fascist.” He doesn’t know I’m a fascist! Jessica: Yes, he does. You’re on TV
byu/ExactlySorta inFauxmoi
People cheered her response—and mocked Watters themselves.
It is unlikely the story actually happened considering Watters' tendency to embellish on the air.
It's also funny to hear Watters say that his neighbor apparently "doesn’t know I’m a fascist"—because it sure sounds like he definitely considers himself one.
We're pretty sure you know what you are, Jesse—your support for President Donald Trump and all things MAGA speaks for itself.