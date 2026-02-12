Skip to content

Fox News Guest Slammed After Claiming U.S. Olympians Who Criticize ICE Are Committing 'Borderline Treason'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Fox News Host Gives Jesse Watters Blunt Reality Check After Stranger Called Him A 'Fascist'

Screenshots of Jessica Tarlov and Jesse Watters
Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters shared how a stranger shouted "F. U. fascist!" at him while he was walking his dog in his neighborhood—and after he expressed his bewilderment over how anyone could possibly think he's a fascist, his cohost Jessica Tarlov gave him an instant wake-up call.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 12, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox News personality Jesse Watters got a brutal reality check from his colleague Jessica Tarlov when he shared a story live on The Five about his bewilderment after a stranger shouted "F.U. fascist!" at him while he was walking his dog in his neighborhood.

Watters previously lived in a Manhattan rental and currently lives in a $2.8 million mansion in Bernardsville, New Jersey—where at least one neighbor is not a fan of his.

He said:

"I was walking in my neighborhood, on my street and this car comes throttling down. He [the driver] looks me, he's already angry. And he sees me and I give him a wave ... and all of a sudden, he passes me, screeches on the brakes, rolls down the window and says, "F.U. fascist!'"

When one of his colleagues asked, "Is that real?" Watters replied:

"In my neighborhood! I swear to God, this happened this afternoon. And I'm thinking to myself, 'How does... he doesn't know I'm a fascist.'"

Then Tarlov chimed in:

"Yes, he does. You're on TV."

She then cut him off with a simple "Yes!" and gestured at the camera when Watters attempted to ask if he "comes across" as a fascist.

You can watch their exchange below.

Watters: I was walking in my street, a car drives by and I give him a wave. He rolls down the window and says, “F U fascist.” He doesn’t know I’m a fascist! Jessica: Yes, he does. You’re on TV
byu/ExactlySorta inFauxmoi

People cheered her response—and mocked Watters themselves.




It is unlikely the story actually happened considering Watters' tendency to embellish on the air.

It's also funny to hear Watters say that his neighbor apparently "doesn’t know I’m a fascist"—because it sure sounds like he definitely considers himself one.

We're pretty sure you know what you are, Jesse—your support for President Donald Trump and all things MAGA speaks for itself.

Latest News

Jennifer Garner
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner Just Pitched A New Sport For The Winter Olympics—And Fans Are Into It

Elis Lundholm
Olympics

NBC Apologizes After Commentators Repeatedly Misgendered Trans Winter Olympic Skier

Patrick Morrisey
Political News

GOP West Virginia Governor's Press Conference Goes Viral For Hilariously Awkward Typo On Sign

Mark Alford; Bad Bunny
Political News

MAGA Rep. Blasted After Saying Republicans Are Now 'Investigating' Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

More from News/political-news

Karoline Leavitt
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Karoline Leavitt Ripped After Trying To Sweep Aside Trump's Role In Epstein Files During Press Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was swiftly criticized after she tried to sweep aside President Donald Trump's role in the Epstein files, urging the press—and by extension the public—to "move on" from the matter.

Trump has done everything he can to dismiss or downplay the outrage surrounding the documents, which are said to contain detailed lists of some of his former friend and associate Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. The late disgraced financier was a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance
Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

JD Vance Slammed After Warning U.S. Olympians Not To 'Pop Off About Politics' During The Olympics

As several Olympians have made headlines in the past week for statements critical of the Trump administration's policies, particularly amid the ongoing nationwide immigration crackdown, JD Vance criticized those Olympians who, as he put it, "pop off about politics."

For instance, freeskier Chloe Kim, the daughter of South Korean immigrants, who has previously addressed how racism has impacted her career, said "it is really important for us to unite and kind of stand up for one another for all that’s going on." Figure skater Amber Glenn also described the current climate in the U.S. as especially difficult for herself and others in the LGBTQ+ community.

Keep ReadingShow less
sign listing rules: no smoking, littering, loitering, skateboarding
David Trinks on Unsplash

Couples Share The Dumbest 'House Rule' They Implemented As A Joke That They Now Enforce

House rules is a phrase that refers to the guidelines a specific household maintains.

How those rules are developed is very individual to the people living there, although some are quite universal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rich Ruohonen
David Berding/Getty Images

MAGA Is Melting Down After Olympic Curler From Minnesota Speaks Out To Condemn ICE

Richard Ruohonen is a curler from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, about 18 minutes north of Minneapolis. At 54 years old, Ruohonen's first appearance at the Winter Olympics is historic as he's the oldest athlete to ever represent the United States.

He is a two-time national curling champion and a World Senior Curling Championship silver and bronze medalist, but his full-time profession is as a lawyer. Ruohonen is a six-time Minnesota Lawyer Attorney of the Year winner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matthew Modine attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5.
Monica Schipper/WireImage via Getty Images

Matthew Modine's Brutally Blunt Reaction To The 'Stranger Things' Finale Is Going Viral—And Yikes

The fallout from Stranger Things' fifth and final season continues, as fans, critics, and now former cast members share their thoughts on how the story wrapped. Joining in season one, American actor Matthew Modine portrayed Dr. Martin Brenner, aka “Papa,” to Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven.

Dr. Brenner was a shadowy government scientist tied to the U.S. Department of Energy and deeply involved in the events unfolding in Hawkins, including the disappearance of Will Byers. Initially positioned as the series’ primary antagonist, Brenner loomed large over Eleven’s traumatic upbringing and the origins of her powers.

Keep ReadingShow less