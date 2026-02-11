Skip to content

MAGA Is Melting Down After Olympic Curler From Minnesota Speaks Out To Condemn ICE

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Democratic Rep. Goes Viral After Bluntly Asking ICE Director If He Thinks He's Going To Hell

Screenshots of Todd Lyons and LaMonica McIver
@Acyn/X

Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver didn't pull any punches on Tuesday while questioning Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief Todd Lyons—and epically called out conservatives' religious hypocrisy.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraFeb 11, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

New Jersey Democratic Representative LaMonica McIver went viral after questioning acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Todd Lyons before a meeting of the House Homeland Security Committee Tuesday and asking him if he thinks he's going to hell as ICE continues to face national outrage amid the ongoing immigration crackdown.

Alongside the heads of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Lyons was among the three top immigration officials who testified in a hearing called in the wake of the shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal enforcement agents in Minneapolis.

The testimony put agency leaders on the defensive as lawmakers pressed them about enforcement tactics and the broader Trump immigration agenda. In his opening remarks, Lyons blamed elected officials and protesters for inflaming hostilities and said the Trump administration is "only getting started" with its crackdown.

At one point, McIver asked Lyons if he considers himself "a religious man" and when Lyons responded with, "Yes, ma'am," she replied:

“Oh, yes! OK, well how do you think Judgment Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?”

Lyons answered:

“I’m not gonna entertain that question, ma’am."

Undeterred, McIver asked:

“Oh, OK, of course not. Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons?”

The back-and-forth was cut short when Committee Chair Andrew Garbarino struck his gavel, reminding members to “adhere to established standards of decorum and debate"—only for McIver to say:

“Mr. Chairman, I was asking a question. You guys are always talking about religion here and the Bible, I mean, it’s OK for me to ask a question, right?”

She then asked Lyons:

"How many government agencies are you aware of that routinely kill American citizens and still get funding?"

When Lyons again said he would "not entertain" her question, she said:

"Of course you're not! Exactly! Once again, questions you cannot answer. And that is exactly why, Mr. Chairman and to this committee and to my colleagues and to my colleagues across the aisle, this is exactly why we should not be funding this agency."
"The people are watching you. They are watching you and this is why we need to abolish ICE. With that, I yield back. Thank you kindly."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.

The exchange struck a chord.



McIver has been one of the more prominent voices in Congress speaking out against ICE and is currently fighting a legal battle after trying to hold the agency accountable.

McIver faces a three-count federal indictment stemming from "forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officers" after the Trump administration blocked her from visiting Newark's Delaney Hall detention facility following Mayor Ras Baraka's arrest last year for allegedly trespassing.

She has disputed the charges and said she and her colleagues "were fulfilling our lawful oversight responsibilities, as members of Congress have done many times before, and our visit should have been peaceful and short."

She says that "the charges against me are purely political—they mischaracterize and distort my actions, and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight."

Latest News

Alyssa Liu with her gold medal before and after it broke
Trending

Olympians Are Speaking Out After Their Medals Keep Breaking—And It's A Big Yikes

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Donald Trump
Political News

AOC Has Iconic Clapback After Trump Gripes That He Didn't Understand Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Sturla Holm Laegreid
Trending

Olympic Biathlon Medalist Admits To Cheating On His Girlfriend In Bizarre Interview

Chappell Roan
Celebrities

Chappell Roan Announces She's Leaving Talent Agency After CEO Is Named In Epstein Files

More from News/political-news

Robert F Kennedy Jr.
C-SPAN

RFK Jr. Ripped After Giving Exteremely Telling Explanation For Why It's A 'Joy' To Work For Trump

Throughout his life, people who worked for or with MAGA Republican President Donald Trump got burned. Employees and contractors never got paid. Loyalty was repaid by being thrown under the bus to save his own skin.

The pattern continued into his public life. Members of Trump's first presidential administration were sacrificed and vilified to cover for Trump's failures and incompetence.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly
Piers Morgan Uncensored

Megyn Kelly Claims 'Football Is Ours!' In Epic Tantrum Over Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

Far-right pundit Megyn Kelly had people shaking their heads after she threw a bonkers tantrum over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show performance, declaring that "football is ours!" and that the Puerto Rican rapper performing in Spanish was “a middle finger to the rest of America.”

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, delivered a largely Spanish-language show that has been hailed as a "love letter to Puerto Rico" and that drew from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year just a week ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
JB Pritzker; Donald Trump
Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

JB Pritzker Trolls Trump Hard By Hilariously Redacting White House Memo Urging Republicans Not To Panic

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker trolled President Donald Trump after the White House sent a memo to Republicans urging them not to panic ahead of the release of official economic data, which critics have accused officials of delaying to obscure the scope of the country''s economic downturn.

Layoffs surged in January, climbing to 108,435—the highest monthly total since 2009 and an increase of roughly 118 percent compared with the same time last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Red and white cake that says, 'I am divorcing you' in frosting
Photo by Charlota Blunarova on Unsplash

People Describe The Fastest Divorces They've Ever Seen

"Happily Ever After" is a beautiful sentiment, but it's not the destiny for every couple.

In fact, some couples break up so quickly after getting married that some people wonder whether the happy couple married for love... or for a party.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @glammy1217's TikTok video
@glammy1217/TikTok

Woman's Glowing Review Of Cream Cheese Goes Viral—But Not Because Of The Cream Cheese

Sometimes we come across something that's so good, and so much better than any other product of its kind, we just have to share it with the internet. We did the work to find it, so why not save other people the time?

That was exactly Tiktoker Janet Marie's intention when she shared a glowing recommendation of Temptee cream cheese, which she claimed was perfectly creamy and delicious, especially when compared with what's often smeared on bagels and slices of toast at restaurants and coffee shops.

Keep ReadingShow less