Stephen Colbert Reveals Date Of His Final 'Late Show' Episode In Poignant Interview: 'It Feels Real Now'

Martha Stewart Shares Stern Text From 14-Year-Old Granddaughter Over Her Silence About ICE Killings

Martha Stewart
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The lifestyle guru took to Instagram to speak out about ICE's immigration crackdowns and killings of protesters after her 14-year-old granddaughter Jude Stewart sent her a stern text message about her silence.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJan 28, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

Martha Stewart is known as a quick-witted—sometimes sharp-tongued—lifestyle icon. But she's also a mother to Alexis Stewart and a grandmother to 14-year-old Jude Stewart and 13-year-old Truman Stewart.

It was this latter role that sparked her to speak out about recent atrocities enacted by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Stewart matriarch took to Instagram Tuesday and shared a text message she received from granddaughter Jude on Saturday with the caption:

"Grandaughter Jude wrote me a note yesterday I took it to heart and posted the above"

Jude wrote via text:

"I'm not sure it's excusable to not be speaking up right now."

In response to that prompt, Stewart wrote on Instagram:

"My granddaughter wrote this to me yesterday. She is fourteen and sensitive to what is going on in our country as we all should be."
"I am disheartened and sad each and every day that we cannot demonstrate our sympathy for the beleaguered, that we are told immigrants, which most of us are or descended from, are unwelcome, that we cannot show our frustration in peaceful demonstrations, and that we can be attacked and even killed by Federal troops."
"Things must and have to change quickly and peacefully"

You can see her Instagram post here:

People appreciated Stewart for using her platform to speak out—and Jude for prompting her to.

Many celebrities have used their platforms to condemn ICE following the shooting deaths of two United States citizens in Minnesota.

ICU nurse Alex Pretti was shot 10 times after being placed on his knees by ICE officers. Just weeks earlier, Renée Nicole Good was shot to death in her vehicle by an ICE agent while trying to drive away.

