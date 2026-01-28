Fans Up In Arms After Harry Styles Concert Tickets Are Already Reselling For Bonkers Price

Fans have been essentially grieving for the past three years while Harry Styles took a much-needed break from touring, opting instead to enjoy other experiences—like accidentally seeing Pope Leo's conclave election.
The pop singer revealed last week that he's planning to tour after he releases his fourth album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally,” in March. Styles will travel to Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney, and will also play 30 shows as part of a residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Now that Styles is planning his next concert tour, called Together, Together, fans were quick to sign up for presales.
Presales used to pretty much guarantee the purchase of a ticket, and it often meant a better selection of seats, sometimes at better prices than waiting for ticket sales to open to the public.
But the presale magic was lost for Styles' fans this time around, because far more fans were able to sign up for presales than tickets were available, leaving many fans with no tickets.
One X-user called Ticketmaster and Harry Styles out on the arrangement.
"There is absolutely NO REASON for this to happen, @Ticketmaster @Harry_Styles. Why would you give out more fan presale links than tickets available?"
"Teasing your fans when they ultimately have no real shot at getting even one out of the five shows we were able to sign up for."
For those who were able to even look at the ticket options, the ticket prices were obscenely high, with little more included than admission.
Including a screenshot that featured ticket prices at $533 and $828, X-user Ana pointed out:
"there was a time when a VIP package would give u the chance to meet the artist and take a pic with them for way less"
"nowadays, u pay 800€ to get a tote bag and a pic with a wall"
"its not just ticketmaster being greedy btw yall need to start holding your faves accountable too."
What's worse is that many of these tickets were snatched up by resellers, and the resold tickets were going for well over $1,000 with nothing but admission to the concert included.
X-user James Skoufis called the behavior out:
"Harry Styles' NYC residency hasn't even begun, yet tickets are already selling up to 10K on StubHub."
The image Skoufis shared featured seats going for upwards of $1,250, $1,356, and $9,059 near the stage.
Fans were appalled by how ticket sales were handled for this concert and demanded that something change.
Concerts used to be magical experiences that let fans see their favorite songs brought to life by their favorite artists.
With ticket prices what they are now, it's impossible for the average person to see their favorite big-name artists. And if the industry keeps going in this direction, it will impact smaller artists' ability to perform and tour—with the rest of the music industry soon to follow.