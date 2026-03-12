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'Heated Rivalry' Stars Call Out The Show's Toxic Fans And Their 'Hateful Love' With Blunt Statement

Hudson Williams (left) and François Arnaud (right)
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and François Arnaud both shared a joint statement on social media to call out hateful fans for their bigoted comments.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMar 12, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and François Arnaud took to social media to call out hateful comments from some of the show’s fans.

Both Williams, who plays Shane Hollander in the series, and Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter, have recently been the targets of a wave of hostile online commentary. Their message addressed viewers who were trying to pit the actors and other cast members against one another.

The pair shared identical Instagram Stories just after 3 p.m. PT on Monday:

“Don’t call yourself a fan if you share racist/homophobic/biphobic/misogynist/ageist/ableist/parasocial/bigoted comments of any kind. None of us need your hateful ‘love.’”

The HBO drama follows the secret romance between rival hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, the latter played by Connor Storrie. In recent weeks, all three actors have become targets of online discourse that some fans say has crossed into harassment, including posts attempting to stir conflict among the cast.

Williams and Arnaud continued in the statement:

“We all respect and support and love each other and are on the same side. If you can’t accept that gtfoh.”

The statement quickly circulated online. It was reposted by co-star Robbie Graham-Kuntz, series creator Jacob Tierney, and Rachel Reid, the author of the book series that inspired the television adaptation.

You can view a screenshot from the Instagram Story below:

The attention surrounding Heated Rivalry has brought a surge of enthusiasm online, but also an increase in commentary about the actors themselves. Some posts have veered into personal attacks or divisive speculation about relationships between cast members.

The Instagram Story appeared intended to shut down that dynamic before it escalated further. Rather than singling out individual users, Williams and Arnaud addressed the broader pattern of hostility developing in fan spaces.

Arnaud has also responded directly to comments on Instagram, including one reply that read, “racists and haters of all kinds gtfoh.”

Williams explained on Threads that the statement came together collaboratively:

“It was Francois’ idea, and I helped write it! I don’t scroll comments, so I did not see the hate. I was vibing watching figure skating highlights.”

Co-star Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, who plays Svetlana Vetrova—one of Ilya’s closest friends in the series—also weighed in as the conversation spread across social media.

Kharlamova urged fans to keep the show’s spirit intact:

“Please don’t make a show that’s about love be hateful online. So much love was poured into this project, and we all genuinely have so much respect for everyone involved in making this. We’re not characters, and neither are our real friends, partners, family, and making up false narratives about us isn’t ‘love.’”

Kharlamova later shared another message addressing assumptions she said she had seen circulating online.

She wrote:

“Since it’s Women’s Day, I want to say the women you see at industry events are there [because] they are just as deserving of being in those rooms! The assumption that we are there because our male costars invited us takes away the work we also put in. Celebrate women’s achievements!”

You can read the screenshot of her repost here:

Reaction online was swift, with many fans praising the actors for addressing harassment and defending their castmates.










Despite the controversy, the series continues to gain momentum.

Williams is also rumored to be among the presenters at the upcoming Oscars, reflecting the show's rising visibility and its cast's growing prominence. Meanwhile, Williams and Connor Storrie are set to return for Heated Rivalry Season 2, with filming expected to begin this summer, according to series creator Jacob Tierney.

The series has also received industry recognition. At the Queerties, Heated Rivalry won for Best TV Drama, while Arnaud earned the award for TV Performance for his portrayal of Scott Hunter.

The show also took home Outstanding New TV Series at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in March 2026. Cast members Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, and Robbie Graham-Kuntz accepted the honor on behalf of the production.

You can watch a video of the cast accepting the award below:


Instead of engaging in speculation or responding to individual comments, Williams and Arnaud emphasized unity among the cast and creative team—making it clear that the camaraderie viewers see on screen reflects the relationships behind the scenes.

For fans enjoying Heated Rivalry, the message was straightforward: celebrate the series without turning fellow viewers—or the people who make the show—into targets.

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