Photo Of Tina Fey At Knicks Game Sitting Next To Manspreading Timothée Chalamet Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

It was an SNL reunion at a Knicks game with Tracy Morgan, Tina Fey, and three-time host Timothée Chalamet—and, well, his manspreading legs. It all went down in a candid photo of the so-called “celebrity row,” with familiar faces watching the game courtside: Fey sitting to the left of Chalamet, her legs neatly together, while Chalamet stretched out in the now-viral pose.

You can view the photo here:

timothee chalamet if you don’t stop manspreading on tina fey i swear to god pic.twitter.com/tmjodGsZDq

— c ☆ (@tintafey) April 29, 2026

One X user summed up the sitcom energy of the moment, writing, “It’s literally like a scene out of 30 Rock.”

The image quickly took on a life of its own, with Fey’s composed posture playing straight woman to Chalamet’s unintentional physical comedy. Whether or not anyone involved noticed in real time, the internet certainly did—and ran with it.

And the internet had quite a lot to say, including @girlpowertbh:

It’s giving middle seat on the airplane https://t.co/SdpiW8Ulvt

— Simone (@girlpowertbh) April 29, 2026

If only Fey’s internal monologue were mic’d up for the moment.

The photo also earned Chalamet a roasting for his mustache, with one user writing beneath it:

“Lookin’ like Michael Cera with that crustache.”

And the critiques didn’t stop there.

One commenter called out the now-infamous seating posture directly:

“The absolute audacity of Timothee Chalamet to manspread on Tina Fey. Poor Tina looks uncomfortable.”

For anyone unfamiliar with the term, manspreading refers to the practice of men sitting with their legs spread wide apart in shared public spaces, often encroaching on adjacent seats, a behavior that tends to draw criticism, especially in crowded settings.

Another X user, @ReggieWade, also chimed in:

The L train at 7 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/QhjYmHaHer

— Reggie Wade (@ReggieWade) April 30, 2026

Fey hasn’t publicly weighed in on the viral moment. Other celebrities at the game included Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, along with Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller, all part of the star-studded courtside lineup. Chalamet sat beside Jenner, who was next to Stiller, rounding out the celebrity-heavy row.

And as if the visual comedy weren’t enough, Fey’s night also included an on-air flub. During the broadcast, NBC’s Mike Tirico mispronounced her name while calling out the celebrity section.

NBC broadcaster Mike Tirico set up the moment before the mistake:

“By the way, Reg, sometimes you say celebrity row at a game, and it’s one or two people; this is an entire celebrity row.”

Moments later, he landed on a name that wasn’t quite right, misidentifying the 30 Rock star on-air as “Chalamet… Tina Fox,” as if the courtside chaos needed one more punchline.

Meanwhile, Fey and Morgan have been busy off the court. The pair recently produced The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which premiered in January and reunited Fey with her 30 Rock collaborators Robert Carlock and Sam Means.

The series follows Reggie Dinkins, played by Morgan, a former NFL running back banned for life after a betting scandal, as they attempt to rehabilitate his image with the help of a disgraced documentary filmmaker, played by Daniel Radcliffe. The show leans into the kind of dysfunctional partnership both Fey and Morgan have long excelled at bringing to life.

As of now, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins has not been officially renewed or canceled by NBC, leaving it on the bubble for a second season, though Chalamet may have just handed the duo some fresh material if it does return.

And the internet had more to say:













































The New York Knicks ultimately defeated the Atlanta Hawks by a final score of 126–97.

Chalamet, a native New Yorker and vocal Knicks fan, stirred controversy earlier this year during awards season by saying, “No one cares about opera or ballet anymore.” His comment drew criticism from several prominent figures, including Charlize Theron , Jamie Lee Curtis, Whoopi Goldberg, and Nathan Lane.

Next up, Chalamet is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three, returning to one of his most high-profile roles.