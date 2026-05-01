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Amazon Slammed Over Potential 'The Apprentice' Reboot Hosted By Don Jr.—And The Grift Is Real

Jeff Bezos; Donald Trump Jr.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP via Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Amazon is reportedly considering rebooting the reality competition series The Apprentice for Prime Video, and is eyeing Donald Trump Jr. as host—and the internet is having none of it.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 01, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Amazon is facing criticism after The Wall Street Journal reported it is considering rebooting the reality competition series The Apprentice for Prime Video and eyeing President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., to serve as the show's host.

Amazon has increasingly aligned itself with Trump through sponsorship of several Trump-linked events, including his inauguration—which founder Jeff Bezos attended—and the proposed White House ballroom project. The company also began streaming the original The Apprentice last year, a move the president actively promoted.

The Wall Street Journal reported that, regarding a reboot of the program, "Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins and other Amazon executives began talking about the reboot idea internally early last year, around the time Trump was being sworn in for his second term."

The publication noted that rebooting the program "would fit into Amazon’s push to appeal to broader audiences as it competes with Netflix and others for viewers." Notably, Hopkins "has been pushing for more faith-based programming to differentiate Prime Video."

It is unclear whether Trump Jr. knew of Amazon's plans but an Amazon spokesman, who noted that the company has "had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for ‘The Apprentice’ as a property," said the show "isn’t in active development and any potential host hasn’t been selected."

It does seem that more grift is on the horizon for a family that has enriched itself beyond a shadow of a doubt—just consider Amazon's production of Melania, a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump.

Amazon MGM paid $40 million for the Melania distribution rights and reportedly poured another $35 million into marketing. The film beat box office predictions to earn more than $7 million over its opening weekend but has failed to generate enough box office to break even, only generating $16.7 million total.

The film has widely been viewed as a goodwill payment to the Trumps as Amazon shores up its lucrative government contracts. MAGA bots have nonetheless come out in full force with enough gushing reviews to give the film a near-perfect audience score on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

People are not impressed—and a reboot of The Apprentice is the last thing they want to see.


You can always count on the Trumps to grift some more while using the executive branch for favors.

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