MAGA Is Getting Dragged Hard After New Photos Reveal Bud Light Is One Of White House UFC Fight's Sponsors

MAGA Republicans are facing widespread mockery after new photos of the outdoor arena for the UFC Freedom 250 fight happening on the White House lawn revealed Bud Light is one of the event's sponsors.

President Donald Trump previously announced there will be a UFC fight on the White House grounds to celebrate America's semiquincentennial and his own birthday.

The headline fight for the June 14 event will see lightweight contenders Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje face off, while Brazil’s Alex Pereira is set to meet France’s Ciryl Gane in a featured undercard matchup. Elsewhere on the card, American fighter Sean O'Malley will take on Canada’s Aiemann Zahabi, and Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy.

Reporters who toured the venue on Thursday observed that the cage padding was covered with sponsorship logos from companies including Ram Trucks, Morgan & Morgan, Crypto.com, and—somewhat ironically, given its past controversies with conservatives—Bud Light.

@patriottakes, an account known for tracking right-wing extremism, shared a photo of Bud Light's branding on display at the White House ahead of the event.





@pattriottakes/X

Quite the development considering how angry conservatives were over Bud Light back in 2023.

Conservatives generated significant controversy for their response to Bud Light's collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney, who gained fame on TikTok for her "Day 365 Of Girlhood" video series, was sent a personalized can of Bud Light with her face on it to commemorate a year since she began her gender transition.

However, the partnership angered bigoted social media users, who quickly called for a boycott of the brand and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch.

The boycott's impact was evident as Modelo Especial replaced Bud Light as the top beer brand in the United States. Moreover, Bud Light sales saw a significant decrease of nearly 28 percent in the last week of June 2023 compared to the same period the previous year.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light, later made the decision to lay off 350 workers—a move celebrated by the far-right—though CEO Brendan Whitworth, himself a target of conservative conspiracy theories, clarified that the layoffs affected corporate roles and not positions like brewery and warehouse staff, drivers, and field sales representatives.

But the conservative freakout was so widespread that singer Kid Rock actually went viral at the time after posting a video in which he could be seen holding an assault rifle and shooting at cases of Bud Light until they burst open and beer poured out of them.

President Trump was unusually quiet about the whole ordeal, likely because actually owns somewhere between $1 million and $5 million in Anheuser-Busch InBev stock. Although he did eventually encourage Americans to give Bud Light a "second chance."

Go figure.

MAGA is now getting dragged hard.





Nice of the White House to tell us it's not only not "woke" but doesn't actually mind trans people at all.