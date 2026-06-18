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The DNC Just Epically Trolled Trump After The Lineup Of Performers At Obama’s Library Opening Was Unveiled

Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Obama Foundation released the names of the musical performers taking the stage for the Obama Presidential Center opening on Thursday—and the Democrats' official X account couldn't help but compare it to President Trump's sad Freedom 250 Concert lineup.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJun 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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The Democrats' official X account mocked President Donald Trump after the Obama Foundation released the names of the musical performers taking the stage for the Obama Presidential Center opening on.

The June 18 ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of performers spanning multiple genres, including music, film, and television.

Scheduled appearances include legendary artists Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Common, Marc Anthony, and Tems. The lineup also includes The Roots, Bono and The Edge of U2, as well as Eddie Vedder. Actress and producer Marsai Martin is also set to participate in the event.

The Democrats couldn't resist comparing this lineup with Trump's sad Freedom 250 Concert lineup.

A side-by-side chart highlights the difference. Whereas the Obama event will feature major performers, Trump's concert is slated to include Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory, and Flo Rida; most other performers reportedly canceled.

You can see the post below.

Graphic comparing Trump's Freedom 250 lineup with Obama's lineup @TheDemocrats/X

Trump was mocked online last month after he complained about the artists allegedly scheduled to perform who dropped out, prompting him to suggest himself as a replacement.

Trump—whose narcissism has been in overdrive during his second term—actually referred to himself as the "Number One Attraction" in the world in a post on Truth Social. He argued that the nation's 250th anniversary celebration should feature a large MAGA rally rather than musical performers, whom he dismissed as expensive, unpopular, and overly critical.

Trump did not mention that a number of scheduled performers reportedly withdrew from the concert after expressing concerns about the event's increasingly partisan character.

Several artists ultimately distanced themselves from the concert, including Poison frontman Bret Michaels, country singer Martina McBride, Morris Day and The Commodores, rapper Young MC, and most recently Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan. Morvan told CNN that he was backing out because “this is not what I signed up for,” underscoring concerns that the event had become more overtly political than some participants had anticipated.

Given all this, people loved the Democrats' shady response.



Don't be surprised if Trump posts a furious Truth Social post very soon.

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