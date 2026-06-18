Trump Dragged After He Looks Completely Unaware That G7 Summit Leaders Are Posing For Photo In Viral Clip

President Donald Trump was criticized for appearing completely unaware that world leaders were posing for a photo during the G7 summit.

Trump was seated among other world leaders at a conference table during the event, but appeared not to notice that an overhead group photograph was being taken. While French President Emmanuel Macron encouraged attendees to look up and pose for the aerial shot, Trump did not appear to look toward the camera or realize the photo was being taken.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Trump turned 80 on Sunday and has continued to push back against critics who say he's unfit to serve as he continues to show signs of age-related cognitive decline.

Nor was it the first time during the G7 summit that Trump appeared unaware that a photograph was being taken.

Video footage appeared to show Trump briefly walking off to his right after posing for a group photograph while the other world leaders remained in place. Moments later, Macron appeared to gesture and guide Trump back toward the correct position with the rest of the attendees.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

This comes several days after White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Newsweek that Trump "is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health."

Ingle went further, claiming Trump's "sharpness, unmatched energy and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

It sure doesn't seem like Trump is fit to even stay awake through the G7 at all—and people are not too pleased to see his latest gaffe.





Not a day goes by that "Dozy Don" doesn't embarrass us.