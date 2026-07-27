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A Hilariously Iconic Photo Of Trump Won An Award At The White House Correspondents' Dinner—And Trump's Reaction Is Going Viral

Donald Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Getty photographer Andrew Harnik took home an award during Friday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner on Friday with his photo of President Trump doing nothing as an Oval Office visitor fainted—and they actually showed Trump's reaction on TV.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraJul 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump's reaction went viral after Getty Images photographer Andrew Harnik won the White House Correspondents' Association's Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists for a photo he took of a surreal moment featuring Trump last year in the Oval Office.

In early November, a man, later identified as Gordon Findlay, the global brand director for Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk, was standing near Trump’s desk when he suddenly collapsed while Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks was speaking, causing Ricks to pause mid-remarks.

Findlay fainted during a press briefing announcing lower costs for weight loss drugs, which took place in the Oval Office alongside Trump, Dr. Mehmet Oz—the current Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services—and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was later criticized for rushing out of the briefing when Findlay collapsed.

Oz quickly ran over and helped catch Findlay. Oz and others present laid him on the floor as a White House employee instructed members of the press to leave the room. Reporters were then escorted back to the White House Briefing Room.

And amid all this, Trump merely stood at his desk, seemingly unconcerned and oblivious to the commotion around him—and that was the moment Harnik captured on camera.

You can see it below.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands by as attendees help a guest after he collapsed during during an event on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office at the White House on November 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced that his administration has reached agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that would lower the price of some GLP-1 weight loss medications. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The WHCA's award "recognizes a video or photojournalist for uniquely covering the presidency from a journalistic standpoint, either at the White House or in the field. This could be breaking news, a scheduled event or feature coverage." In addition to the award, Harnik received a $5,000 prize.

When Harnik's oft-circulated photo was named as the winner of this year's award, Trump raised his eyebrows, shrugged, and smirked.

You can see the moment in the video below.

Harnik's picture captured the sort of reaction one would expect from a malignant narcissist upset that the attention is not on him at all times, so Trump's reaction wasn't a surprise.

This is what happens when you put a raging narcissist in charge.

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