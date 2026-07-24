Skip to content

Mom's Hilarious Hack For Counting Steps During Competition With Her Friends Has The Internet Applauding

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Conan O'Brien Just Randomly Switched Up His Signature Hairdo—And Fans Are Coming In Hot With The Jokes

Conan O'Brien attends SiriusXM's Front Row with the cast of "Toy Story 5" at SiriusXM Studios.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Conan O'Brien debuted a new slicked-back look on his podcast on Monday, leaving fans completely baffled.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossJul 24, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Comedian Conan O'Brien is known for many things: his height, his humor, and his headline-making hair. So when the late-night legend debuted a slicked-back hairstyle during a recent podcast taping, fans wanted answers.

The host of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend unveiled the greased-up look during his interview with Molly Shannon on Monday, leaving viewers stunned.

You can watch the debut below:

- YouTubeTeam Coco

One YouTube commentator echoed what everyone was thinking:

“I’m expecting a dedicated segment about Conan’s hair at this point. Really, nobody says a word?”

O'Brien finally addressed the mystery in an exclusive clip shared with Entertainment Weekly, revealing it all stems from his appearance at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park on June 18. O'Brien said he attended the VIP event with his wife, Liza Powel. After learning it would be held outdoors, he applied sunscreen and figured he was prepared.

He recalled feeling pretty proud of his decision:

“It’s three hours-plus, and when it’s over, I’m so glad that I put the sunblock on, and I’m feeling really good about myself. Like, smart move.”

His confidence only grew after spotting fellow guests Stephen Colbert and David Letterman looking "bright, bright red," joking they appeared to have "been playing in a sandbox with plutonium."

Unfortunately, O'Brien soon realized his victory over the sun had been short-lived:

“A day or two later, after the event, I feel like my skull is on fire, and then two days after that, my [scalp] is really itchy, and whenever I itch it, it looks like a snow globe. It looks like confetti—white freckled confetti is pouring off of my head. It’s disgusting.”

At first, O'Brien thought he was "going crazy" until someone told him he'd sunburned his scalp and needed to treat it.

He then explained how the remedy led to his new look:

“I’m not used to [that] because I’ve got so much hair. But this sun just blasted right through my hair, and it roasted my scalp, and someone said to treat this, you’ve got to rub oil into it.”

By the time he recorded his interview with Shannon, O'Brien had rubbed oil into his scalp and combed it through his hair, creating the slick style that puzzled fans.

O’Brien joked about the accidental greaser makeover:

“So this morning, I rubbed oil into it, not thinking about the podcast when we went on camera, and then I come in, and I look like I’m in Sha Na Na. I’m a grease ball. I’m so greasy. I’m Frankie [Valli].”

It's easy to see why viewers were caught off guard. O'Brien's fiery pompadour was even the logo for his former TBS late-night show.

The hairstyle also had O'Brien embracing a completely different persona:

“I really feel different. I just want to fight people on the street. I want to get a hot rod and drive it around. I want to get Rizzo pregnant, so that Rizzo has a bun in the oven. You know what I mean?”

Cohost Sona Movsesian quickly brought him back to reality, informing him he was "not Kenickie," but rather "one of the two extra ones." O'Brien then declared he was actually Gordon Gekko, Michael Douglas' character in Wall Street, before leaving viewers with one important piece of advice: Wear a hat.

O'Brien pointed to Hillary Clinton as the smartest person there:

“Hillary Clinton was up there wearing a hat. And it wasn’t just any hat. It was, I mean, it looked like a giant, giant sail on a sailboat. It was a huge hat. She’s smart. She’s laughing at me right now.”

With more than 553,000 views, you can watch the interview segment below:

- YouTubeTeam Coco

Viewers didn't waste any time sharing their reactions:

u/smitty046/Reddit

u/Outrageous_Pumpkin28/Reddit

u/xavPa-64/Reddit

u/Polarchuck/Reddit

u/princekolt/Reddit

u/prince-of-dweebs/Reddit

u/burlycabin/Reddit

u/ArticPanzerWolf/Reddit

u/Mayafoe/Reddit

u/beer_me_twice/Reddit

u/Lolxgdrei787/Reddit

u/Global-Discussion-41/Reddit

Thankfully, O'Brien's famous pompadour has already reclaimed its rightful place. Meanwhile, the comedian voices Smarty Pants in Toy Story 5, which has grossed more than $957 million worldwide and is nearing the $1 billion mark as the highest-grossing film of 2026 in North America. Unlike O'Brien's brief greaser phase, the sequel's success isn't fading anytime soon.

Latest News

Sarah McBride; Screenshot of Charles Downs
Viral Post

Dem Rep. Sarah McBride Has Iconic Response After MAGA Influencer Accuses Her Of 'Slamming' Elevator Doors In His Face

Elon Musk; Matt Damon and Zendaya
Celebrities

Elon Musk Just Announced His Plan To Make A 'Historically Accurate' Version Of 'The Odyssey' Using Grok AI—And Got Instantly Dragged

Screenshots from X user @Sofia50020Sofia's video
Trending

Video Of Guy Turning Off Mall Escalator And Blocking People From Getting Off Has Viewers Sounding Off

Models @haroonellahkarim and @0ilprincess, featuring the "Martin Pride Capsule" fashion line
LGBTQ

Mormon Church Accidentally Spotlights Gay Mormon Fashion Designer—And People Can't Get Enough

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of David Brouillette from news video
News Center Maine / YouTube

ICE Agent Who Killed Man In Maine Caught In Chilling Audio Threatening To Slit His Ex-Wife's Throat

David Brouillette, the ICE agent who fatally shot Joan Durán Guerrero four times during an attempted traffic stop in Biddeford, Maine, earlier this month, has sparked outrage after unearthed audio revealed he once left a voicemail for his ex-wife threatening to slit her and her female family members' throats.

In an interview with NPR, Ashley Brouillette shared a profanity-laced voicemail her ex-husband left on Nov. 28, 2025, shortly after she filed for a restraining order against him. The recording, obtained by NPR, captures him speaking with slurred speech before ending with a threat that she and the women in her family should have their throats cut.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Ken Paxton at press conference
@DemocraticWins/X

Texas AG Ken Paxton Flees Press Conference After Reporters Bring Up His Mounting Scandals—And Yikes

Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was called out after fleeing a press conference to avoid answering questions from reporters about two different scandals that have threatened his race against Democrat James Talarico.

A New York Times report published last week revealed that Paxton—who has served as Texas attorney general since 2015—has amassed 15 properties valued at roughly $9 million across states including Utah, Hawaii, Florida and Oklahoma, despite earning a government salary while simultaneously campaigning for the Senate and navigating a divorce.

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Lauren Boebert
MeidasTouch Network

Lauren Boebert Dragged After Making Bonkers Claim About Moon Landing Before Correcting Herself

Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert was widely mocked after she told a MeidasTouch reporter that she believes the moon landing was done in an "Amazon warehouse" before quickly correcting her own mistake.

July 20 marked 57 years since the Apollo 11 mission astronauts landed on the Earth's moon. Conspiracy theorists have long alleged the moon landing was fabricated by NASA in what they claim was an elaborate hoax.

Keep Reading Show less
screenshot of Trump Georgia rally
RSBN

Guy Sitting Behind Trump At MAGA Rally Goes Viral After He's Caught On Camera Mockingly Impersonating Him

On Wednesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Georgia. As usual, the area behind the POTUS featured part of his audience.

While Trump was speaking to the crowd at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, a young man wearing a dark suit, seated almost directly behind Trump, quickly gained the public's attention for his spot on impression of the POTUS's hand gestures and facial expressions.

Keep Reading Show less
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer #44 of the Athletics lies in the batter's box after getting hit by a foul ball.
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Baseball Star Requires Emergency Surgery After Hitting A Ball Right Into His Nuts—And Men Everywhere Are Screaming

In the foulest ball of Monday night's game, Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer found himself on his knees after what may go down as the most painful swing of his career. The brutal moment came just a few innings after he blasted the first Major League home run of his career against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During the fifth inning, Kuroda-Grauer fouled an 85 mph slider directly into his groin and was understandably in a world of pain. Anyone who's ever been unlucky enough to take a baseball down there knows it's excruciating under the best of circumstances. Off the bat? That's enough to make every man watching instinctively wince.

Keep Reading Show less