Conan O'Brien Just Randomly Switched Up His Signature Hairdo—And Fans Are Coming In Hot With The Jokes

Comedian Conan O'Brien is known for many things: his height, his humor, and his headline-making hair. So when the late-night legend debuted a slicked-back hairstyle during a recent podcast taping, fans wanted answers.

The host of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend unveiled the greased-up look during his interview with Molly Shannon on Monday, leaving viewers stunned.

You can watch the debut below:

- YouTube Team Coco

One YouTube commentator echoed what everyone was thinking:

“I’m expecting a dedicated segment about Conan’s hair at this point. Really, nobody says a word?”

O'Brien finally addressed the mystery in an exclusive clip shared with Entertainment Weekly, revealing it all stems from his appearance at the grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park on June 18. O'Brien said he attended the VIP event with his wife, Liza Powel. After learning it would be held outdoors, he applied sunscreen and figured he was prepared.

He recalled feeling pretty proud of his decision:

“It’s three hours-plus, and when it’s over, I’m so glad that I put the sunblock on, and I’m feeling really good about myself. Like, smart move.”

His confidence only grew after spotting fellow guests Stephen Colbert and David Letterman looking "bright, bright red," joking they appeared to have "been playing in a sandbox with plutonium."

Unfortunately, O'Brien soon realized his victory over the sun had been short-lived:

“A day or two later, after the event, I feel like my skull is on fire, and then two days after that, my [scalp] is really itchy, and whenever I itch it, it looks like a snow globe. It looks like confetti—white freckled confetti is pouring off of my head. It’s disgusting.”

At first, O'Brien thought he was "going crazy" until someone told him he'd sunburned his scalp and needed to treat it.

He then explained how the remedy led to his new look:

“I’m not used to [that] because I’ve got so much hair. But this sun just blasted right through my hair, and it roasted my scalp, and someone said to treat this, you’ve got to rub oil into it.”

By the time he recorded his interview with Shannon, O'Brien had rubbed oil into his scalp and combed it through his hair, creating the slick style that puzzled fans.

O’Brien joked about the accidental greaser makeover:

“So this morning, I rubbed oil into it, not thinking about the podcast when we went on camera, and then I come in, and I look like I’m in Sha Na Na. I’m a grease ball. I’m so greasy. I’m Frankie [Valli].”

It's easy to see why viewers were caught off guard. O'Brien's fiery pompadour was even the logo for his former TBS late-night show.

The hairstyle also had O'Brien embracing a completely different persona:

“I really feel different. I just want to fight people on the street. I want to get a hot rod and drive it around. I want to get Rizzo pregnant, so that Rizzo has a bun in the oven. You know what I mean?”

Cohost Sona Movsesian quickly brought him back to reality, informing him he was "not Kenickie," but rather "one of the two extra ones." O'Brien then declared he was actually Gordon Gekko, Michael Douglas' character in Wall Street, before leaving viewers with one important piece of advice: Wear a hat.

O'Brien pointed to Hillary Clinton as the smartest person there:

“Hillary Clinton was up there wearing a hat. And it wasn’t just any hat. It was, I mean, it looked like a giant, giant sail on a sailboat. It was a huge hat. She’s smart. She’s laughing at me right now.”

With more than 553,000 views, you can watch the interview segment below:

- YouTube Team Coco

Viewers didn't waste any time sharing their reactions:

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Thankfully, O'Brien's famous pompadour has already reclaimed its rightful place. Meanwhile, the comedian voices Smarty Pants in Toy Story 5, which has grossed more than $957 million worldwide and is nearing the $1 billion mark as the highest-grossing film of 2026 in North America. Unlike O'Brien's brief greaser phase, the sequel's success isn't fading anytime soon.