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Guy Sitting Behind Trump At MAGA Rally Goes Viral After He's Caught On Camera Mockingly Impersonating Him

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During a MAGA rally in Georgia on Wednesday, President Trump had the spotlight stolen from him by a young man sitting behind him who mocked his gestures and way of speaking.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotJul 23, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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On Wednesday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Georgia. As usual, the area behind the POTUS featured part of his audience.

While Trump was speaking to the crowd at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, a young man wearing a dark suit, seated almost directly behind Trump, quickly gained the public's attention for his spot on impression of the POTUS's hand gestures and facial expressions.

The international press also picked up on the performance, with The Irish Star sharing the headline "Trump utterly humiliated as he is brutally mocked and imitated by man at Georgia rally."

As Trump ranted about Iran, communists, and Mount Rushmore in a long, rambling, mistake- and misinformation-laden diatribe, the young man took a crack at mimicking the President at different points during the speech.

You can watch Trump's impersonator here:

The Bulwark shared a video from a slightly different angle on X and Threads:



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People found the young man's antics hilarious, with many sharing their favorite moments.

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During his speech, Trump claimed "communists" were plotting to "blow up Mount Rushmore," said he "fought" and defeated Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, twice referred to Senator Ossoff as "Pinky Herman," and called the Strait of Hormuz "Hormuz Street."

Trump also claimed "men in women’s sports came ravaging through our cities."

Wednesday's Georgia rally wasn't the first time someone seated behind Trump went viral.

Back in 2018 at a MAGA rally in Billings, Montana, plaid shirt guy—later self-identified as Tyler Linfesty—drew headlines for his incredulous reactions to things Trump was saying.

But while Linfesty, who was 17 at the time he was picked to sit behind Trump, said all of his reactions were just heat of the moment natural expressions of surprise over what the POTUS was saying, the Georgia rally goer seems to have been doing a deliberate impression.

Subsequent reshares of the Georgia rally footage by conservative news outlets have Trump's impersonator conspicuously absent.

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