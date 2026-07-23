MAGA Senator Turns Heads After Making Bizarre Claim About Side Effects Of Eating 'Foreign Shrimp'

Louisiana MAGA Republican Senator John Kennedy—no relation to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—made a bizarre claim during a congressional hearing with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on Tuesday.
MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's cabinet members have been appearing in a number of hearings on Capitol Hill this week. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Rollins appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to plea for the POTUS's supplemental funding request after he diverted billions to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attack on Iran.
Rollins appeared on behalf of the USDA, which is dealing with the fallout from cuts made by DOGE to critical services like food inspection while people throughout the country deal with a parasitic outbreak in vegetables.
In a clip shared with a transcript by Fox News on X, Kennedy asked Rollins:
"Are they having to compete with other countries who grow oysters and shrimp in a ditch and shoot them full of antibiotics?"
Rollins replied:
"100%, yes."
Prompting Kennedy to claim:
"If you eat too much of that foreign shrimp and oysters, you'll grow an extra ear, won't you?"
Rollins responded:
"I'm not sure about that, but I know it is not good."
Then Kennedy asked:
"Why aren't we inspecting the shrimp and the oysters from abroad?"
Rollins answered:
"Well, it goes much larger than that. Why are we importing so much from abroad, which goes to the President's trade agenda."
You can watch the moment here:
Even more bizarre is the fact Kennedy has made similar claims about growing an extra ear, as well as turning into an alien, in 2023 and 2025.
Leading people to ask, what in the X-Files is going on in the Bayou State‽
While some people made a case for avoiding shrimp and oysters entirely.
At one point in the hearing, Kennedy got angry at Rollins and told her to "stop laughing and start answering."
The Louisiana Republican was first elected to the Senate during the 2016 presidential election, riding to victory on Trump's MAGA coattails.