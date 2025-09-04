Skip to content

TikToker Sparks Debate After Revealing ChatGPT Was The First 'Person' She Told About Her Pregnancy

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Senator Claims You Could Turn Into 'Alien' From Eating 'Radioactive' Shrimp In Bonkers Rant

John Kennedy
C-SPAN

Republican Senator John Kennedy gave a floor speech about how Americans will turn into the alien from Alien by eating "radioactive" shrimp from Indonesia.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotSep 04, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

Louisiana MAGA Republican Senator John Kennedy brought visual aids to a presentation on the floor of the United States Senate on Wednesday. Standing next to a creature called a "chestburster" from the 1979 film Alien, Kennedy claimed people would end up looking like the juvenile xenomorph if they ate imported shrimp from Walmart.

The video was so bizarre that people thought it must be a deepfake making fun of the MAGA minion Senator. But all suspicions of trolling were dispelled when, proud of his performance, Kennedy posted it himself on X and YouTube—where he shared his full five and a half minute diatribe.

You can watch an excerpt here:

youtube.com

Multiple news outlets shared the bizarre moment...

...including the foreign press.

@metrouk

This is what senator John Kennedy claims you'll look like if you eat certain shrimp... He even went as far to say: 'It will kill you even if it does not turn you into the alien. If you eat this, I guarantee you that you will grow an extra ear.' It comes after recalls of frozen seafood that is feared to be radioactive. #republican #democrats #donald trump comedy #funnyvid

Kennedy stated:

"...this is a photograph of the alien from the movie 'Alien.' This is what you could end up looking like if you eat some of the raw frozen shrimp being sent to the United States by other countries. Now let me tell you what I’m talking about."
"If you eat it, why could you in--how could you end up looking like the alien in the 'Alien'? Because the shrimp was radioactive. I kid you not. It had a radioactive isotope in it called cesseeum [sic] 137."
"It'll kill you. Even if it doesn't turn you into the alien, if you eat this stuff, I guarantee you'll grow an extra ear."

There's no medical or scientific evidence to support any of Kennedy’s claims.

"How could this happen in America? This is unconscionable. I'll tell you how. Because that shrimp, that, that shrimp from other countries which don't abide by the same rules that we abide by in America, which if you eat it will turn you, may turn you into the alien, that at a minimum will you, uh, will cause you to grow an extra ear."
"It's not being inspected. It's supposed to be it's supposed to be inspected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. We call it NOAA. It's part of the Department of Commerce. And yes, they're, they're inspecting some of it, about 1%, on a good day, 2%."

Kennedy—a very vocal Trump supporter—seems to forget that NOAA was gutted by DOGE, then slashed again by the GOP-backed, Project 2025-mandated, Trump-proposed One Big Beautiful Bill/Act that Kennedy voted for.

"The United Kingdom inspects 50% of the foreign seafood coming into its nation. Even China does a better job than the United States of America. This is unconscionable... There is no excuse for it. There is no excuse for it."

Kennedy then launched into dubious claims about food safety practices outside the United States before recommending people only eat Louisiana shrimp.

His unhinged rant and ridiculous claims drew widespread mockery online—especially on Kennedy's own X post.




@SenJohnKennedy/X



@SenJohnKennedy/X






@SenJohnKennedy/X






@SenJohnKennedy/X




AquaStar USA Corp. of Seattle, Washington, announced a recall of refrigerated cocktail shrimp sold at Walmart stores in 27 states between July 31 and August 16 and bags of Kroger-branded cooked, medium peeled, tail-off shrimp sold at stores in 17 states between July 24 and August 11.

Wholesale seafood distributors are pulling cases of frozen shrimp sold to grocery stores across the eastern seaboard, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration notice.

Latest News

Screenshots from @drew.rose6's TikTok video
Trending

Young Woman Reveals She's Barely Able To Get By Despite Making Double Minimum Wage In Fiery Rant

Paper heart ripped in half
Trending

Signs That Someone Is Quietly Planning To Leave Their Relationship

Robin Wright
Celebrities

'House Of Cards' Star Robin Wright Explains Why She's Leaving The U.S.: 'America Is A Sh*tshow'

Person resting in a hospital bed
Trending

People Who Woke Up From A Coma Describe What It Really Felt Like

More from Trending

A Frito-Lay truck plunged into a Crescent City canyon along State Route 199.
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Frito-Lay truck crash sparks jokes!

Crescent City is famous for coastal views, historic lighthouses, and now—apparently—a Frito-Lay truck that tried to audition for The Fast and the Furious: Snack Drift.

Last week in California, a truck loaded with chips yeeted itself more than 100 feet into a creek along the Smith River in Crescent City on State Route 199—the notoriously dramatic highway between Crescent City and Grants Pass, Oregon—known for hairpin turns, cliffs with no chill, and canyon drops that look like Mario Kart designed them after three Red Bulls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Luigi Mangione
Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images

Shein uses Luigi Mangione's likeness

Marketing mishap or “oops, our bad”? Either way, Shein just pulled off one of the strangest face swaps in fast fashion history.

The Chinese e-commerce giant recently uploaded an ad featuring a model in a $9.99 floral button-down shirt who—unfortunately—looked more like a suspect headed to arraignment than a fashion model.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abby Lee Miller; Jimmy Fallon
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Leaves Hilariously Bizarre Comment Under Jimmy Fallon's Sweet Family Photo

Some comments on celebrities' social media posts really should have been personal, inside thoughts—and definitely not shared with the rest of the world.

This was the case with former Dance Moms trainer Abby Lee Miller, who recently commented on an Instagram post by comedian and late night host Jimmy Fallon, utterly baffling people who saw what she wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom and Jesse Watters
Fox News

Newsom Epically Claps Back After Jesse Watters Asks Why He Doesn't Imitate Trump's 'Policies'

If you've been anywhere near the internet lately, you've like seen one of Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom's epic social media takedowns of Donald Trump.

Using Trump's own, uh, let's say "unique" posting style, Newsom has gone viral again and again for his perfect mockery and callouts of the President.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thomas Massie; Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

GOP Rep. Calls Out White House For Claiming Push To Release Epstein Files Is A 'Hostile Act'

On Tuesday, Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie defied the MAGA minions of his own party when he moved to force a House of Representatives floor vote to compel the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release additional files in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie filed a discharge petition, which bypasses the usual process for bringing a measure to a vote so long as at least half the House members sign in support of the petition.

Keep ReadingShow less