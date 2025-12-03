Skip to content

BD Wong Apologizes After Writing And Deleting 'Despicable, Racist Trope' Comment On Instagram Post: 'No Excuses'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Just Epically Threw JD Vance Under The Bus While Trying To Insult Tim Walz—And Yikes!

Donald Trump; JD Vance and Tim Walz
Fox News; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After being asked by a reporter if he believes Minnesota Governor Tim Walz should resign over a fraud investigation in the state, President Trump pivoted to talk about how "incompetent" Walz is—before dunking on Vice President JD Vance.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotDec 03, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump seemingly revealed his true feelings about his Heritage Foundation-chosen Vice President JD Vance during a recent rambling attempt to slam Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz. Vance was in the room at the time that the POTUS called him "incompetent."

Handed a setup by a Trump administration-friendly member of the White House press corps about an investigation into the fraudulent use of COVID relief funds in Minnesota—which Pam Bondi's Department of Justice has been focusing on while ignoring similar crimes in red states, Trump began by ranting about Somali immigrants, again, before attacking Governor Walz, again.

Speaking to the press during his Tuesday cabinet meeting, Trump said of Governor Walz:

"Look, I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched JD destroy him in the debate."
"I was saying, who was more incompetent? That man or my man?"
"I had a man and he had a man. They were both incompetent."

VP Vance was sitting across the table from Trump during the meeting.

The Trump spindoctors are already claiming he didn't say what he said or mean what he said or say what he was meaning or something similar.

You can see Trump’s remarks here:


While most people outside the MAGAsphere would agree that competence is hard to find at all levels in the Trump administration, it still seemed rude for Trump to acknowledge that fact with Vance only feet away from him.

Seeming to catch himself, Trump then sputtered:

"And uh, I had a man and a woman. I thought she was very incompetent, too."

People didn't think Vance was the only incompetent person seated at the table.


Occupy Democrat's/Facebook


Occupy Democrat's/Facebook


Occupy Democrat's/Facebook



Occupy Democrat's/Facebook


Occupy Democrat's/Facebook


Occupy Democrat's/Facebook











@gabrielebrimav/X


Trump continues to attack Minnesota's Somali community, but the primary suspect in the Minnesota COVID funds federal fraud investigation is white, not Somali.

According to the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey, an estimated 260,000 people of Somali descent were living in the U.S. in 2024. The largest population, about 84,000 residents, reside in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota.

Most are American citizens. Ohio, Washington and California also have significant Somali populations.

Almost 58% of Somalis in Minnesota were born in the United States. Of those born in Somalia, an overwhelming majority—87%—are naturalized U.S. citizens.

Many fled the civil war in Somalia and were drawn to Minnesota’s welcoming social programs and thriving community.

Latest News

Joni Ernst
Political News

MAGA Senator Slammed For Cruel Proposal To Limit Where SNAP Recipients Can Spend Their Benefits

Screenshots from @tristanmelano's Instagram video
Trending

People Are Spitting Up Milk On Their Partners To See If They're Ready For Kids In Gross New Trend

Screenshots from ​@navaermind's TikTok video
Trending

New 'Camera Flipping Trend' On TikTok Called Out For Just Being Straight-Up Bullying

'Matt Rife: Unwrapped - A Christmas Crowd Work Special'
Celebrities

Netflix Under Fire After Preview For Matt Rife's New Christmas Special Autoplays With Santa Spoiler For Kids

More from News/political-news

Two people standing next to each other on a bridge under black umbrellas
man and woman holding black umbrellas
Photo by Romina Ahmadpour on Unsplash

People Reveal The First Sign They Noticed That Their Partner Was Cheating On Them

There are few worse feelings than the feeling that your partner might be cheating on you.

Be it from past experience, or simply owing to their own distrustful nature, some people may take the tiniest sign as evidence that their partner isn't being faithful to them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two people scuba diving by coral surrounded by fish
man in black wet suit diving on water with school of fish
Photo by Aviv Perets on Unsplash

Things People Are Glad They Tried Once But Would Never Do Again

"Don't knock it till you've tried it", as the saying goes.

Indeed, one can never be too sure whether they like something or not until they've tried it themselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
Abby Lee Miller (left) and Neil Patrick Harris (right)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Abby Lee Miller Just Posted A Bizarrely-Edited Selfie With Neil Patrick Harris—And His Reaction Is All Of Us

Holy Facetune, Batman.

Dance Moms alum Abby Lee Miller may have just earned herself a permanent spot at the top of the pyramid, and not for choreography. This time, it’s for posting what might be the most chaotic celebrity selfie of 2025: a heavily blurred, aggressively yassified Instagram photo of herself and Neil Patrick Harris.

Keep ReadingShow less
raccoon; break-in at Ashland ABC Store in Virginia
Bernd Weißbrod/picture alliance/Getty Images; Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter/Facebook

Photo Of Drunk Raccoon That Broke Into Liquor Store And Passed Out In Bathroom Goes Viral

This week in Virginia, someone broke into the Ashland ABC Store. The perpetrator targeted the liquor store's bottom shelf, knocking items to the floor and leaving behind a trail of broken glass and spilled alcohol.

The perpetrator also reportedly drank some of the liquor, and instead of fleeing the scene, ended up too intoxicated to leave and instead passed out in the store's restroom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Rogan
American Alchemy

Joe Rogan Just Shared His Bonkers Theory About The Second Coming Of Jesus—And It's Not Going Over Well With Fans

Okay Joe, put down the blunt.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has pretty much never met a ridiculous conspiracy theory he didn't immediately jump onto, but his latest idea is bonkers on a level that even his most devoted fans are not having.

Keep ReadingShow less