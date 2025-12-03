Trump Just Epically Threw JD Vance Under The Bus While Trying To Insult Tim Walz—And Yikes!

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump seemingly revealed his true feelings about his Heritage Foundation-chosen Vice President JD Vance during a recent rambling attempt to slam Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz. Vance was in the room at the time that the POTUS called him "incompetent."
Handed a setup by a Trump administration-friendly member of the White House press corps about an investigation into the fraudulent use of COVID relief funds in Minnesota—which Pam Bondi's Department of Justice has been focusing on while ignoring similar crimes in red states, Trump began by ranting about Somali immigrants, again, before attacking Governor Walz, again.
Speaking to the press during his Tuesday cabinet meeting, Trump said of Governor Walz:
"Look, I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man. I thought that from the day I watched JD destroy him in the debate."
"I was saying, who was more incompetent? That man or my man?"
"I had a man and he had a man. They were both incompetent."
VP Vance was sitting across the table from Trump during the meeting.
The Trump spindoctors are already claiming he didn't say what he said or mean what he said or say what he was meaning or something similar.
You can see Trump’s remarks here:
While most people outside the MAGAsphere would agree that competence is hard to find at all levels in the Trump administration, it still seemed rude for Trump to acknowledge that fact with Vance only feet away from him.
Seeming to catch himself, Trump then sputtered:
"And uh, I had a man and a woman. I thought she was very incompetent, too."
People didn't think Vance was the only incompetent person seated at the table.
Occupy Democrat's/Facebook
Occupy Democrat's/Facebook
Occupy Democrat's/Facebook
Occupy Democrat's/Facebook
Occupy Democrat's/Facebook
Occupy Democrat's/Facebook
@gabrielebrimav/X
Trump continues to attack Minnesota's Somali community, but the primary suspect in the Minnesota COVID funds federal fraud investigation is white, not Somali.
According to the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey, an estimated 260,000 people of Somali descent were living in the U.S. in 2024. The largest population, about 84,000 residents, reside in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota.
Most are American citizens. Ohio, Washington and California also have significant Somali populations.
Almost 58% of Somalis in Minnesota were born in the United States. Of those born in Somalia, an overwhelming majority—87%—are naturalized U.S. citizens.
Many fled the civil war in Somalia and were drawn to Minnesota’s welcoming social programs and thriving community.