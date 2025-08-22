Skip to content

Newsom Hilariously Mocks Ted Cruz For Getting Played Off By Fox Theme Music During Hannity Interview

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Jack White Responds To White House Calling Him A 'Has-Been Loser' With Fiery Rant Condemning Trump

Jack White; Donald Trump
JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After being called a "has-been loser" by White House Communications Director Steven Cheung for criticizing Trump's "vulgar" Oval Office decor, White responded with a blistering post on Instagram to call out Trump for "dismantling democracy."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 22, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Musician Jack White, best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the duo The White Stripes, ripped into President Donald Trump for "dismantling democracy" after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung called him a "has-been loser" for criticizing Trump's "vulgar" Oval Office decor.

White had previously criticized the Oval Office’s new gold decor, which was on display during Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the time, he wrote:

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House. It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room. Can't wait for the UFC match on the front lawn too, he's almost fully achieved the movie 'Idiocracy'."
"Look at his disgusting taste, would you even buy a used car from this conman, let alone give him the nuclear codes? A gold plated trump bible would look perfect up on that mantle with a pair of trump shoes on either side wouldn't it?"
"What an embarrassment to American history. Also pictured in this photograph, a REAL leader of a nation in a black suit."

You can see his post below.

Cheung later issued the following response to White in a statement to The Daily Beast:

"Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career."
"It’s apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People’s House'."

White responded with the following statement on Instagram in which he said, in part:

"'Masquerading as a real artist'? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! I have 'ample time on (my) hands'? That orange grifter has spent more tax payer money cheating at golf than helping ANYONE in the country. Improve. Anything."
“How funny that it wasn’t me calling out Trump’s blatant fascist manipulation of government, his gestapo ICE tactics, his racist remarks about Latinos, Native Americans, etc."

White also criticized Trump’s “ignorance of the dying children in Sudan, Gaza, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” as well as what he described as his lack of empathy for military veterans and people living in poverty before adding:

"Here's my opinion, trump is masquerading as a human being. He's masquerading as a christian, as a leader, as a person with actual empathy. He's been masquerading as a businessman for decades as nothing he's involved in has prospered except by using other people's money to find loophole after loophole and grift after grift."
"His staff of professional liar toadies like Steven Cheung and Karoline Leavitt have been covering up and masking his fascism as patriotism and fomenting hatred and division in this country on a regular basis. And I have 'ample time on (my) hands'? That orange grifter has spent more taxpayer money cheating at golf than helping anyone in the country. Improve. Anything."
"There is no progress with him, only smoke and mirrors and tax breaks for the ultra wealthy. So MAGA folk, enjoy your paving over your rose garden, your 200 million dollar ballroom in the White House, and your gaudy ass gold spray painted trinkets from Home Depot, cause he ain’t spending any money on helping YOU unless you fit into his white supremacist country club rich idiot agenda.”
"Wow, he hates who you hate...good for you, be proud of yourselves, how christian of you all."

He added:

"The only way you can support this conman is because you are a victim of the 2 party system and you 'defend your guy no matter what he does.' No intelligent person can defend this low life fascist. This bankrupter of casinos. This failed seller of trump steaks, trump vodka, trump water, etc."
"This man and his goon squad have failed upwards for decades and have fleeced the American people over and over. This professional golf cheat, this grifter who has hundreds of thousands of deaths from his inaction on the pandemic on his hands, this man that the majority of the country somehow were fooled into supporting and voting into office (through the flawed electoral college) and their love of reality television stars."
Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me, because anyone who Trump supports and likes is a villain who gives nothing to their fellow man, only takes what can benefit themselves"
"And no I’m not a Democrat either, I’m a human being raised in Detroit, I’m an artist who’s owned his own businesses like his own upholstery shop and recording label since he was 21 years old, who has enough street sense to know when a 3 card monte dealer is a cheap grifter and a thief.”

You can see his post below.

Many echoed White's criticisms and praised him for speaking out.

Screenshot of @missmargoprice's post @missmargoprice/Instagram

Screenshot of @meghannaschense's post @meghannaschense/Instagram

Screenshot of @officialbeverlydangelo's post @officialbeverlydangelo/Instagram

Screenshot of @phillyglove's post @phillyglove/Instagram

Screenshot of @realbebebuell's post @realbebebuell/Instagram

Screenshot of @theataris' post @theataris/Instagram

Screenshot of @safeharbourcoaching's post @safeharbourcoaching/Instagram

Last year, White called out Trump's campaign for using his music, telling campaign official Margo Martin to expect a lawsuit for using his song "Seven Nation Army" in a since-deleted video on social media.

White also issued "a double f**k you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum," referencing reports that two of Trump's staffers "verbally abused and pushed" an Arlington National Cemetery official who attempted to stop them from filming in an area with recent U.S. military casualties.

White, who responded just two month's shy of Trump's November election win, said Trump "should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore."

Latest News

A couple looking into the distance together
Trending

People In Long-Term Relationships Explain The Things No One Tells You About

Screenshots from @k_bug68's TikTok video
Trending

Grocery Store Employee's Iconically Bad Decorating Job On $30 Cake Has The Internet Cackling

Screenshots from @zarababyz's TikTok video
Trending

Little Girl Goes Viral For Her Adorable Way Of Wearing Her Backpack For First Day Of Preschool

Screenshots from @adayinaeats' TikTok video
Trending

Working Mom Gets Emotional After Realizing She's Missing All Her Baby's Major Milestones

More from News/political-news

Screenshots from @heyimgazza's TikTok video
@heyimgazza/TikTok

Guy Sparks Debate After Preventing Seats In Front Of Him From Reclining For Entire 8-Hour Overnight Flight

We can all agree that flying can be long, frustrating, and uncomfortable, and most of us would love to experience a little more comfort when we fly. But preventing other people from seeking comfort likely isn't the way to go about it.

TikToker @heyimgazza was surprised when he witnessed a fellow passenger's questionable behavior and pressed the record button, capturing a man on camera who sat with his arms up for eight hours, hands pressed against the seats in front of him to prevent three passengers from reclining their seats.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fox News; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Vance Slammed After Bragging About Condescending Quip He Made To Zelenskyy Before Oval Office Meeting

Another member of the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has tried to position themselves as a strongman in the eyes of the press and public, but has failed spectacularly.

Vice President JD Vance tried to play tough guy for Laura Ingraham during a recent Fox News sit down. Vance recounted an anecdote, a moment not captured on camera or recounted by anyone else, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest White House visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
Regina Hall and Anna Faris are reuniting as Brenda and Cindy for Scary Movie 6.
Dimension Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

Anna Faris, Regina Hall back for 'Scary Movie 6'!

Hey Millennials, cancel your therapy session and grab those overpriced popcorn buckets—Brenda and Cindy are clawing their way back from the cinematic grave.

Regina Hall and Anna Faris, the scene-stealing scream queens of parody cinema, are officially reuniting for Scary Movie 6.

Keep ReadingShow less
group of people on a boat in the ocean
Mike Swigunski on Unsplash

The Craziest Things People Experienced At An Event With Rich Folks

Us Weekly has a section with photos of celebrities doing everyday things, called "Stars — They're Just Like Us!." It features things like trips to the grocery store, or picking up their kids at school, eating in a café, or picking up coffee.

While nepo babies exist, more than a few stars come from middle class families or even more modest means.

Keep ReadingShow less
man with his hands covered with grime
jesse orrico on Unsplash

People Break Down The Extremely Unhygienic Things People Still Do Anyway

Most of us have heard of the "5 second rule" that says if food falls on the floor, but is there less than 5 seconds, it's OK to eat.

Yeah, that's not real hygienic, but a lot of things we do aren't.

Keep ReadingShow less